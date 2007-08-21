Microsoft gaming mouse spins on the spot

The Microsoft SideWinder mouse retails at $80 in the US

Microsoft has revived its SideWinder gaming hardware brand with a new mouse launched at the Games Convention in Liepzig, Germany.

Our colleagues over at Windows Vista: The Official Magazine have the inside line on the new mouse which incorporates a "quick turn" function, enabling you to spin on the spot with a touch of a button. There's also on-the-fly DPI switching to help accuracy,

The SideWinder family of products was discontinued by Microsoft in 2003, after the company experienced poor sales.

The mouse is going to retail in the US at $80; UK pricing is yet to be decided. For more, pop over to Windows Vista: The Official Magazine.