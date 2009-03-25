Aldi sells cheap-as-chips sat nav device

Medion's new SatNav device on sale in Aldi's this month

Aldi is set to sell Medion's latest sat nav device for cars this month at a credit-crunch-busting £129.99, giving the likes of TomTom and Garmin a run for their money.

Medion's highly affordable sat nav, we are assured, "delivers feature rich navigation with Western European mapping, TMC and a massive three-year warranty included in the price."

Medion's GoPal E3230 goes on sale on Sunday 29 March, with stocks sure to sell out quicker than Michael Jackson tickets to his triumphant/abysmal return at the O2 centre.

Feature richness

The GoPal E3230 packs in a 3.5" TFT touchscreen display, 2 GB integrated memory "pre-loaded with maps of up to 23 Western European countries, including points of interest," with Medion's own GoPal Navigator ME 4.7A software in either arrow, 2D or 3D displays.

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that customers get free lifetime TMC updates to "alert drivers to any hold-ups on the plotted route, helping to avoid frustrating traffic jams."

The standard text-to-speech function lets you know the quickest, shortest or most economical journey, plus speed limit advisor and safety camera warnings are also pre-loaded, as well as a number of Berlitz travel guides to number of major European cities.

Seems like a bargain to us. We'll be testing one out to pit it up against our trusty TomTom this coming Easter break – so stay tuned for our first impressions.