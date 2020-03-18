Alto's Adventure is the best free mobile game you can download today

A new game is the perfect way for you to relax in a great experience and distract yourself from this coronavirus-stricken world around us.

Each day we're going to suggest a great free mobile game that you can download and lose yourself in. These will be games that are free both on Android and iOS devices, so you won't be losing out whatever platform you're on.

You won't need the best gaming phone to enjoy these either, as we'll make sure to pick ones anyone can run on their cheap phone or premium flagship. So let's get in to our pick for today;

Best free mobile games: Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure

(Image credit: Snowman)

Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey are two games where you play a snowboarder going down an endless mountain – you have to jump over obstacles, collect coins and keep going for as long as you can.

The games, the former with a mountainous snowy setting, and the latter with a more rocky desert location, are both captivating to look at thanks to their simplicity and stark design. They're also fun to play, in the way most free-running games are.

The Alto's games are normally free on Android, but those with Apple devices have previously had to pay. Until March 25, both games are free on iPhone and iPad.

You can find Alto's Adventure on the App Store here and on the Play Store here, while Alto's Odyssey is here on the App Store or the Play Store.