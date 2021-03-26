Asus India launches All in One PCs with dual functionality of PC and display

Asus India has launched a new series of All in One PCs in India, the AiO V241 and AiO V222. The new AiOs come with dual functionality of PC and display with Intel processors.

The Asus AiO V241 is the higher variant while the Asus AiO V222 is the cheaper one. According to Asus, the new devices enable consumers to meet their computing and video conferencing needs met by a PC but also all multimedia content consumption needs such as watching TV, playing console games, watching OTT content, streaming movies etc. on a single device.

Asus AiO V241EA: Details

The Asus AiO V241EA features a 23.8-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display with a 2mm physical bezel design that makes for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The NanoEdge IPS display features 178-degree wide-view technology.

The body of the device is propped up by a metal stand milled out of a single piece of aluminum. Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system, included in Asus V241EA, that incorporates two advanced bass - reflex speakers. These machines also feature DTS Audio Processing, an audio-processing algorithm for speakers and headphones.

The Asus AiO V241EA is powered by up to the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor which is accompanied by the Intel Iris Xe graphics onboard graphics solution.

In terms of I/O ports, the Asus AiO V241 includes four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. For convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack located on the bottom edge of the screen.

One of the more prominent features on the 24-inch AiO is the HDMI-in feature that allows users to seamlessly connect other HDMI-out based devices with the AiO such that the PC aspect of the device can co-exist with any connected HDMI device.

Additionally, the AiO also features an HDMI-out port allows the user to connect to a big-screen TV or even a Home theater sound-system. The AiO comes with Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, which have tactile operability, with 2.5mm deep key-travel and large chiclet keys.

Asus AiO V222: Details

The Asus AiO V222 has a frameless 22-inch Full HD display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with the Asus SonicMaster bass-reflex speaker system, exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life Video technologies.

Asus AiO V222 comes preinstalled with Windows 10 including Cortana voice recognition. The AiO V222 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is available with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Both models feature support for dual-storage capability, with up to a 1TB HDD and up to a 512GB SSD.

Price and availability

The Asus AiOs will be available on Asus exclusive stores, and leading commercial PC channel partners. But the company has not announced a date yet. The Asus AiO V241 has been priced at Rs 61,990 onwards and the Asus AiO V222 Rs 25,990 onwards.