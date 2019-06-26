The best Asus laptops of 2019

If you’re looking for the best Asus laptop money can buy in 2019, then you’ve come to the right place.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip

Premium Chromebook specs, economic Chromebook pricing

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

The best Asus laptops aren't just premium all-singing, all-dancing devices with huge price tags, as the excellent Asus Chromebook Flip C302 demonstrates. The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 brings a lot of what we love about Asus laptops to an affordable Chromebook that's ideal for day-to-day tasks and for students working on their homework. That means it's got excellent build quality, a fantastic design and packs some great hardware that makes it one of the best Chromebooks on sale in 2019, with an Intel Core processor, full 1080p display, touchscreen, backlit keyboard and USB-C port.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

2. Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

The best 2-in-1 Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Super thin and light

Powerful core components

Not the cheapest convertible

Fingerprint magnet

Asus struck gold with its new refresh of its ZenBook Flip S 2-in-1 laptop, the Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370, showcasing just how you can make a truly impressive 2-in-1 laptop that doesn't feel like a compromise in any way. Asus has packed this laptop with a new Kaby Lake R 8th-generation processor, plenty of RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD in certain models. Plus, its 2-in-1 design screams versatility. Not only is the Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370 one of the best – if not the best – convertible laptops money can buy right now, but it's also one of the best Asus laptops in general.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

3. Asus ZenBook UX305

The most affordable Ultrabook keeps its streak

CPU: Intel Core M 5Y10 – M 5Y71 | Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 5300 | RAM: up to 8 GB | Screen: 13.3" Auto IPS FHD (1920x1080) – IPS QHD+(3200 x 1800) | Storage: up to 512GB

Incredibly thin and light

Vibrant, glare-free screen

Excellent keyboard and trackpad

Weak sauce graphics

Tinny speakers

While there have been many Ultrabooks that hit the streets since the first time the Asus ZenBook UX305 was first released, very few could really contend with its competitive price tag. This incredibly thin and light laptop boasts some compelling innards and features, while managing its price well, keeping it at a very affordable range for its target market. The fact that it’s super thin and very compact feels like the icing on the cake.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook UX305

4. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

The best Asus gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 24GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel | Storage: 1TB M.2 SSD

Brilliant performance

Gorgeous design

Very expensive

Short battery life

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is not only among the best Asus laptops in the world right now, but it's also the best gaming laptop of 2019, bar none. It’s all thanks to Asus packing in a 6-core Intel processor and the latest RTX 2080 graphics from Nvidia. Better yet, Asus has also managed to keep the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 impressively thin and light. While most gaming laptops are big chunky affairs due to their high power components, but Asus has pulled off some brilliant design engineering to make the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 not much thicker or heavier than many standard laptops. It's incredibly expensive, however, but for the price, you're getting an amazing machine and one of the best Asus laptops ever made.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

5. Asus ROG Strix GL502

A more affordable gaming laptop from Asus

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Rocks Full HD gaming

Deliciously vibrant screen

Middling battery life

While the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is undoubtedly the best gaming laptop Asus has ever made, its high price means it just won't be for everyone. Luckily, there are a number of great Asus gaming laptops that are more affordable. Take the Asus ROG Strix GL502, for example, which offers excellent performance at 1080p.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix GL502

6. Asus ZenBook 3

The best all-round Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Crystal clear display

Lightweight and very portable

Weird fingerprint sensor placement

A single USB-C port

If you're looking for the very best all-round Asus laptop, then the Asus ZenBook 3 is the one to get. This is an exceptionally light Asus laptop, measuring less than half an inch thick, and weighing only two pounds. Asus's ZenBook range of ultra-thin laptops have shown the world how to do gorgeously-designed thin and light laptops right, all the while packing with powerful components. It's a pricey laptop, to be sure, but if you're after the very best of what Asus has to offer, the ZenBook 3 is a fantastic choice.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook 3

7. Asus ZenBook UX310

A brilliant and affordable Asus ultrabook

CPU: Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD; 500GB – 1TB SSD

Incredibly thin and light

Vibrant, glare-free screen

Weak sauce graphics

Tinny speakers

As we mentioned earlier, Asus's ZenBook range are flagship laptops that offer plenty of power in their thin and light chassis. While many of them are expensive, it doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on a great Asus ZenBook, which is why we've included the Asus ZenBook UX310 on this list of the best Asus laptops. With decent 7th-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors, a 178-degree viewing-angle QHD+ display, a USB-C port and an aluminum build, it’s still one of the best Ultrabooks out there, even after all this time.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook UX310

8. Asus ZenBook 13

A shiny cover brings all the Windows fans to the yard

CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U | Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 GB | Screen: 13.3” LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 standard display | Storage: 256GB

Decent battery life

Fast fingerprint sensor

Stellar display

Janky touchpad

HDMI port should be USB-C

What Asus is touting as the “world’s smallest 13-inch laptop” is worth more than the hype that surrounds it, featuring not only a decent battery life, a svelte design and a stellar display, but also some powerful internal components that will take you a long way. The Asus ZenBook 13 deserves a spot among the best Asus laptops for reasons beyond being thin and light and small. Its performance will sweep you off your feet.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook 13

9. Asus ZenBook Flip 14

A 2-in-1 laptop with its fair share of quirks

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX150 | RAM: 16 GB | Screen: 14.0" (16:9) FHD (1920x1080) Touchscreen | Storage: 512GB

Lightweight

Solid performer

Well designed

Bad fingerprint reader placement

Inconsistent Windows Ink experience

Of course, if you need something that will get you through some photo editing and light video rendering, as well as has its share of bells and whistles, it’s the Asus ZenBook Flip 14 that might be the best Asus laptop for you. This elegant 14-inch stunner is strong contender for 2-in-1 fans as well, offering form factor versatility backed by a great performance. It’s not for the budget minded, but for what it offers, it’s definitely worth its price tag.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip 14

10. Asus VivoBook S15

The best budget Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 | Storage: 128GB - 512GB SSD, 500GB - 2TB HDD

Lightweight

Attractive colors

No SD card reader

One of the best things about Asus laptops is that there are premium laptops and powerful gaming devices. Yet for budget buyers, Asus also designs some brilliant budget and affordable laptops as well. The Asus VivoBook S15 is the best budget Asus laptop that runs Windows 10, boasting decent specs – including an Intel Core i7 processor – considering the price, making it a great productivity tool. Meanwhile, its 15-inch screen offers full 1080p for enjoying movies and TV shows on.

Read the hands on review: Asus VivoBook S15

