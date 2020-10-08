AMD Ryzen 5000 release date, price and specs

AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors will be unveiled by the company during an online event on October 8, where we expect to find out a lot more. If you want to watch along, we show you how to watch the AMD Zen 3 launch online.

Zen 3, if you're wondering, is the name of the architecture the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will be based on.

While the AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors were shown off at CES 2020 , and are now available in laptops like the Asus Zephyrus G14 , and AMD Ryzen Pro 4000-series processors can be bought from multiple retailers , AMD is not going with Ryzen 4000 as the name for the new series, but Ryzen 5000. This could be a hint at the kind of generational leap we're expecting to see.

New leaks suggest that AMD is launching its Zen 3-based processors with the Ryzen 5000 instead.

We'll see Ryzen 5000 desktop processors at a keynote announcement on October 8 , with a release likely coming in the following weeks.

Based on a 7nm+ manufacturing process, AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors could be tremendously powerful and potentially push clock speeds high enough to really make Intel hurt, especially if Team Blue stays stuck at 14nm on desktop.

So, read on to find out everything we know so far about AMD Ryzen 5000.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiled the AMD Ryzen 4000 processors for laptops at CES 2020. Prior to their release.

As for the next-generation of Ryzen 5000 processors for desktop, AMD released a short teaser video with an October 8 date. We expect these CPUs to go on sale reasonably soon after the launch - hopefully before the end of October.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMD Ryzen 5000 price

We don't know what price AMD 5000 CPUs will be sold for, but we can look at previous launches to at least get an idea.

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation saw higher prices than Ryzen 2000, largely due to the introduction of Ryzen 9 processors with up to 16 cores. However, the Ryzen 7 3700X did launch at the same $329 (£319, AU$519) price point as the Ryzen 7 2700X that came before it.

Due to the success of chips like the Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X, however, we fully expect AMD to follow suit with the Ryzen 5000 lineup. For reference, we included the pricing of AMD Ryzen 3000 processors below. We expect the pricing to stay roughly the same for the next generation.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X: $749 (about £590, AU$1,080)

$749 (about £590, AU$1,080) AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: $499 (about £390, AU$720)

$499 (about £390, AU$720) AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399 (about £310, AU$580)

$399 (about £310, AU$580) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: $329 (about £260, AU$480)

$329 (about £260, AU$480) AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: $249 (about £200, AU$360)

$249 (about £200, AU$360) AMD Ryzen 5 3600: $199 (about £160, AU$290)

$199 (about £160, AU$290) AMD Ryzen 5 3400G: $149 (£139, AU$240)

$149 (£139, AU$240) AMD Ryzen 3 3300G: $99 (£94, AU$144)

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 5000 specs

AMD has done a good job of keeping its Ryzen 5000 CPUs a well kept secret. What we do know about is that it'll be based on a refinement of the 7nm process found in Zen 2, but any more specific information is purely in the realm of rumor.

Benchmarks for a desktop-based variant have shown up online recently, but that chip is a Zen 2 -based Renoir APU. That means that it won’t deliver the same level of performance as the high-end SKUs.

There are rumors that it will be based on TSMC's new 7nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet) process , similar to what's rumored to be seen with Nvidia Ampere. If this is true, the processors could be much more power efficient, which could see clock speeds see a sizable bump - which could seriously threaten Intel's chips in the gaming scene.

Another thing that could make Intel start sweating is the rumor that with Ryzen 5000, AMD may introduce more powerful hyperthreading, with each physical core having four simultaneous processing threads , as opposed to the two found on today's silicon. This is a rumor we'd definitely take with a grain of salt, but if it's true it could even further widen the gap between AMD and Intel when it comes to multi-threaded workloads.

It's unlikely that we'll see huge core count bumps with this generation, like we did last year. Instead, AMD will probably use the EUV process to boost performance while cutting power consumption. This does mean that there likely won't be much of a reason to upgrade if you already have a Ryzen 3000 chip.

However, a recent leak of the AMD Ryzen 9 4950X boasting 16-core, 32-thread and a 4.8GHz boost clock could still have Intel's gaming crown sweating. However, that leak suggests that AMD is keeping the Ryzen 4000 name for its desktop CPUs, something we no longer think is the case.

Still, we won't know what AMD Ryzen 4th Generation processors will look like until we see them announced by Team Red. We'll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear more about AMD's next desktop chips and once we've been able to actually test the laptop models.