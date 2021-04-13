AMD Ryzen 5000G processors are official - but you won’t be able to buy one

AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000 series processors with built in graphics - though you won't be able to buy one just yet.

Rather, the newly-announced AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs are designed for pre-built systems and will start shipping to OEMs today. However, unlike the Ryzen 4000G series, AMD is promising that the processors will be made available for home built PCs "later this year" - good news for gamers still struggling to get their hands on a dedicated graphics card.

AMD announced six new APUs in total, including the 65W Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 7 5700GE, Ryzen 5 5600G, and the 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE, Ryzen 3 5300G, and Ryzen 3 5300GE.

All of the processors are built on AMD’s 7nm Zen 3 architecture, and the top-end Ryzen 5700G features 8-cores, 16-threads and boost clock speeds of up to 4.6GHz. AMD has yet to reveal the full capabilities of the onboard Radeon graphics, revealing only that the GPU scales up from 6 to 8 cores, with clock speeds that range from 1700 to 2000MHz.

Still, the company is making some big performance claims. Not only are the Ryzen 5000G series processors capable of 1080p gaming and streaming content in 4K and HDR, but the company claims that the Ryzen 5700G is between 35 to 80% faster on average than Intel's Core i7-10700 in creativity, productivity and benchmark apps, according to Engadget.

Given the ongoing GPU shortage, which is affecting AMD’s own Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, the arrival of the Ryzen 5000G series could be good news for gamers. However, the CPUs will only be available in pre-built systems for the foreseeable future, and it’s likely that OEMs will announce new pre-built systems with the APUs over the coming weeks.

AMD hasn't shared pricing for the processors yet, but that information will likely come during the retail launch later this year.