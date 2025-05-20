AMD drops quad-core chips making 8-core EPYC the new standard

Zen 5 EPYC 4005 series targets small businesses and IT providers

Upgraded memory speed I/O lanes and security features across all SKUs

AMD has launched its EPYC 4005 Series processors, a new lineup aimed at small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

These processors are designed to deliver advanced features in affordable, easy-to-use systems that meet the needs of modern infrastructure.

With this launch, AMD has banished quad-core server CPUs from the EPYC range. In making the 8-core 4345P its new baseline, the chip giant is signalling that it sees higher core counts as the new normal for even entry-level deployments.

Performance, simplicity, and affordability

The move follows AMD’s broader effort to bring more capable silicon to the entry-level segment.

Built on Zen 5 architecture, the EPYC 4005 Series remains compatible with existing AM5 platforms while offering upgrades in performance, memory speed, and connectivity.

The chips support up to 192GB of DDR5 memory at speeds of up to 5600MT/s, with two memory channels and ECC support. PCIe Gen 5 is included with up to 28 lanes, offering 40% more I/O lanes than comparable Xeon chips.

The EPYC 4565P leads the stack with 16 cores, 32 threads, a 170W TDP, and a base frequency of 4.3GHz. According to AMD’s testing, this chip outperforms the Intel Xeon 6369P by a factor of 1.83x in the Phoronix Test Suite.

Compared to Intel’s E-2400 and Xeon 6300P series, AMD claims lower cost per core, up to five times the cache (128MB L3 vs 24MB), and full AVX-512 support across the range.

“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD.

“With the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs, we are delivering the right balance of performance, simplicity, and affordability, giving our customers and system partners the ability to deploy enterprise-class solutions that solve everyday business challenges.”

The chips are also equipped with the AMD Secure Processor, offering features like TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and memory encryption. SMT is supported across all SKUs.

With quad-core models absent and six-core options potentially set to be sidelined, AMD is sending a clear message with its new EPYC 4005 Series processors that it expects even basic servers to deliver more.