The new Alienware 51 gaming PC features an otherworldly 16-core AMD CPU

Alienware is seriously upping the power of its Area 51 gaming desktop with Intel Core X and AMD Ryzen 9 Threadripper processors.

The Area 51 will not only be the first gaming desktop to feature these mighty CPUs, but Alienware also won the exclusive rights to use AMD’s 16-core processor in its over-the-top gaming PC. That means you won’t be seeing any Threadripper-powered rigs from Asus, MSI, or any of the other typical gaming PC makers.

That said, this exclusive agreement between AMD and Alienware will only last until the end of the year. It also doesn’t preclude users from buying these monster parts with from computer stores or optioning them in with custom PCs built by Origin, PC Specialist and the like.

Aside from the extreme processor options the new Area 51 brings, M.2 SSDs as well as Intel Optane memory are being introduced for the first time. With room for up to three graphics cards and an up to 1,500-watt power supply option, the Alienware Area 51 is ready to fulfill your craziest PC build dreams.

The Area 51 Threadripper Edition will be available on July 27, but pricing has yet to be announced. Likewise, the Intel Core X-powered variant’s pricing and availability are due to come at a later date. Either way though, you can bet both configurations will be expensive.