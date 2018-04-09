Airtel launches 300Mbps FTTH broadband plan for home users

Airtel today announced the launch of its 300Mbps Fiber to the Home (FTTH) plan for home broadband users, allowing them to experience high-speed internet at residential prices. This new offering from Airtel is also its fastest plan for home broadband users.

Speaking on the launch of the new high-speed broadband plan, George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel, said,

“Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed. With this in mind, we will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds.”

Airtel 300Mbps FTTH broadband plan details

The new Airtel 300Mbps FTTH plan for home broadband users offers up to 1200GB high-speed data, in addition to data rollover benefits and unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel also revealed that subscribers will also get access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV, allowing them to enjoy over 3 million songs, 350 live channels and 10,000 movies and shows at no additional cost.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, subscribers can also get 1000GB additional data for free by subscribing to the plan online on Airtel’s website. Note that the 1000GB additional data is valid up to 31 October.

Airtel is also offering complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime for one year on all of its home broadband plans.