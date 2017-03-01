How to use the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller with your PC
Time to replace your 360 pad?
Introduction
The Switch's Joy-Cons are pretty good, but for the full console experience you're going to want to invest in a Pro Controller.
The only problem is that the controller isn't cheap, and will set you back $70 (£65/AU$100).
If you're looking for more reasons to justify the purchase then one enterprising Redditor has worked out that you can use the Pro Controller with your PC as you would an Xbox 360 pad.
It's not perfect. After all the Pro Controller's face buttons are in the wrong place compared to the Xbox controller (which the majority of PC games are designed for), not to mention the fact that the controller doesn't feature analogue triggers like its Microsoft equivalent.
It's also not able to be used via Bluetooth while plugged into a USB port, meaning you can't charge it while it's in use.
It does however support Steam's 'Big Picture' mode which is a version of the software optimised for controllers.
Nevertheless, if you want to get the most out of what is quite an expensive purchase, then read on for our guide to using the new controller with Windows.
1. Press the pairing button on the controller
First step is to press the pairing button on the controller. This will cause the lights on the bottom of the controller to flash to indicate its in pairing mode.
Pressing the share button (to the left of the home button) will achieve the same thing, but reportedly this is a slightly less reliable method.
2. Select the controller on Windows 10
Once the controller is in pairing mode you will be able to select the controller from Windows 10's bluetooth setting menu, where the controller will be listed as 'Pro Controller'.
The pairing process reportedly takes up to a minute.
Once it's paired, the controller can be used like any other DirectInput controller, which unfortunately offers a reduced level of compatibility compared to Xinput.
Happy gaming!