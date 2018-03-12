Amazon offers discounts, No Cost EMI on Vivo and Honor smartphones

Amazon India has announced offers on Vivo and Honor smartphones, giving buyers a good reason to upgrade from their old smartphones to Honor and Vivo’s mid-range and budget smartphone offerings.

During the sale period, Amazon is offering as much as Rs 2000 in flat discount and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 3000 on these smartphones.

Apart from special discounts and the extra exchange discounts, Amazon has also partnered with all leading credit card providers to offer No Cost EMIs to buyers.

Buy Vivo V7+ on Amazon @ Rs 19,990 The Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ resolution display with minimal bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chipset, and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. The USP of the Vivo V7+ is its 24MP selfie camera, featuring an f/2.0 aperture lens and an LED flash as well. The V7+ comes in regular as well as a limited edition, with the prices starting at Rs 19,990, along with an extra exchange discount and No Cost EMI schemes.

Buy Vivo V7 on Amazon @ Rs 16,990 The Vivo V7 comes with a slightly smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by the same Snapdragon 450 chipset. Like the V7+, the V7 also comes with a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, but it doesn't have the LED flash.

Buy Vivo V5s on Amazon @ Rs 15,990 If you are in the market for something compact and slightly more affordable than the Vivo V7 series, the Vivo V5s can be a good option to consider. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and an octa-core Mediatek chipset. In terms of optics, the V5s features a 20MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera.

Buy Vivo Y69 on Amazon @ Rs 13,990 The Vivo Y69 is yet another budget offering from Vivo that is aimed at selfie lovers. Available at Rs 13,990 along with extra exchange discounts and No Cost EMI offers, the Vivo Y69 comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, a 13MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.