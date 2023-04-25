How to watch Guilt season 3 online: stream all episodes free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

All four episodes of Guilt season 3 are available to watch now, for free, on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Season 3 is tipped to air in the US later this year on PBS Masterpiece. Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Guilt season 3 online from overseas. Full TV and streaming details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tues, April 25 TV channel: BBC Two (UK) | PBS Masterpiece (US) FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Guilt season 3 preview

The third and final season of Scottish thriller Guilt sees Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives reprise their roles as Max and Jake, two Glaswegian brothers who kill and old man whilst driving home after a wedding. Will their guilt be their undoing?

Season 3 takes us deeper into Max and Jake's murky past, revealing new secrets that could threaten to derail their plans to live a 'normal' life. Bonnar and Sives will be joined by Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan who plays Maggie Lynch, a wife with a ruthless edge.

In episode one, Skye's plan to try and to scare off Danny and his gang backfires, while Max and Jake's pub in Chicago is heading for financial ruin. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Sturrock opens a community centre in Leith, and Teddy is managing a cannabis farm.

All four episodes of Guilt season 3 are streaming now on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The show will premiere later this week, on BBC Two on Thursday April 27. Follow our guide to watch Guilt season 3 free online from anywhere in the world.

Stream all four episodes now (UK)

How to watch Guilt season 3 online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Guilt S3 airs on BBC Two at 9pm BST on Thursday April 27. In the Scotland, the new series starts a couple of nights earlier, at 10pm BST on Tuesday April 25 on BBC Scotland. All four episodes are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Guilt S3 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into BBC iPlayer, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Guilt season 3 live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

Can I watch Guilt season 3 online in the US?

(opens in new tab) Seasons 1 and 2 of Guilt aired on PBS Masterpiece, so it's good bet that the final season of the Scottish thriller will land on PBS Masterpiece later this year... but there's no official release date as yet. UK fans can watch all four episodes of Guilt season 3 right now, for free, on BBC iPlayer. Remember: you can TechRadar's No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock iPlayer when travelling outside the UK. Not seen Guilt? American fans can catch up on the first two seasons via PBS Masterpiece 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). If you want to watch on a mobile device instead, it's totally free to access the PBS live stream – you don’t even need a registered account. Additionally, the PBS Masterpiece channel can be purchased for an additional $5.99 as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads.

(Image credit: BBC)

Guilt season 3 episode guide

Guilt S03 E01 – BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (available now)

Skye's plan to try and to scare off Danny and his gang backfires, while Max and Jake's pub in Chicago is heading for financial ruin. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Sturrock opens a community centre in Leith, and Teddy is managing a cannabis farm in the Borders for Maggie Lynch.

Guilt S03 E02 – BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (available now)

Max and Jake seek refuge with a face from the past in the Highlands, but Teddy is on their trail. Scotland’s national bank is being sold, and Maggie sees an opportunity.

Guilt S03 E03 – BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (available now)

Max, Jake and their new gang hide from Maggie in Edinburgh and discover her link to Sir Jim Sturrock. Maggie exerts pressure on Teddy, while Aliza risks the bank sale.

Guilt S03 E04 – BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (available now)

Max and Jake have a plan for final victory, but so does everyone else. Maggie’s enemies close in, and Sturrock’s bank sale is in danger.