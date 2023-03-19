How to watch Sanditon season 3 online: stream the final chapter of the PBS Masterpiece drama from anywhere

Watch Sanditon season 3 online

US viewers can watch Sanditon live on the free-to-air PBS channel or via the PBS website. Canadians need to sign up for the PBS Passport service, while in Australia new episodes air on linear channel BBC First in addition to streaming services like Binge. ITV is yet to provide a UK release date. But, if you're trying to watch Sanditon while in another country, just download a VPN.

Grab a hankie because season three of Sanditon will be the last of this achingly romantic period drama. Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel, of which only a dozen chapters were written before her death in 1817, Andrew Davies – the writer behind the iconic BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice – expanded on the story of the bustling seaside town of Sanditon and its citizens.

After a chance encounter brings Charlotte (Rose Williams) into the orbit of the entrepreneurial Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), she’s welcomed to stay in the town of Sanditon. Seeking adventure, she becomes familiar with its residents, learns about their scandalous pasts, and navigates more than a few swoon-worthy romances.

"I shall never fall in love. It seems like a beastly business" a young Leo observes in the latest season's trailer. Indeed, matters of the heart are once more the main source of conflict.

A lavish birthday celebration for Georgina (Crystal Clarke) sees Charlotte back in Sanditon, arm-in-arm with new fiancé Ralph (Cai Brigden). Yet she’s clearly more in love with the taciturn Alexander (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). But will he let her know he feels the same before it’s too late?

Let’s just hope for an Austen-esque happy ending and that we see Charlotte and Alexander waltz off into the sunset together.

Want to see how it all ends? Our guide below explains how to watch Sanditon season 3 online and enjoy a FREE stream of the final season from anywhere.

How to watch Sanditon season 3 online FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Sanditon returns Sunday, March 19 at 9pm ET/PT on the free-to-air channel PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab). There are a total of 6 episodes, with a new one being broadcast at the same time each week. If you want to watch it on a mobile device instead, it's totally free to access the PBS live stream – you don’t even need a registered account. However, if you want to access the following episodes of Sanditon season 3 a week early, as well as PBS Online’s extensive catalog of on-demand programming, then you can always make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to join THIRTEEN Passport (opens in new tab). Additionally, the PBS Masterpiece channel can be purchased for an additional $5.99 as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads. And remember – if you’re already paying for a streaming service but travelling abroad, you can connect to it from wherever you are if you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Sanditon season 3 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Sanditon season 3 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Sanditon season 3 online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Sanditon season 3 from abroad

How to watch Sanditon season 3 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Austen aficionados can stream the show on PBS Passport (opens in new tab) in Canada, with Sanditon season 3 premiering at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 20 – the same time as in the US. And like with PBS in the US, you’ll need to make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to access PBS Passport, which will let you stream every other episode a week early – in addition to providing access to the first two seasons and other PBS Masterpiece shows. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Sanditon season 3 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Sanditon season 3 is slated to air on ITV and its on-demand platform ITV X (opens in new tab), before being added to BritBox later. Frustratingly though, no date has been confirmed as to when exactly UK fans will get to watch the final season of this quintessentially British show. When it does arrive, ITV and ITV X are 100% free-to-air (opens in new tab), although you'll need a valid TV license to watch the channel. Alternatively, you can pick up a monthly BritBox subscription for only £5.99 after the 7-day BritBox FREE trial (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Sanditon season 3 for FREE in Australia