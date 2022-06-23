Travelers Championship live stream: how to watch 2022 PGA golf online

TPC River Highlands has attracted a stellar field for this week's Travelers Championship, with each of the top four golfers in the FedEx Cup standings in action. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler may be looking to take out some frustrations after coming so close last Sunday, while Rory McIlroy will be going all-in ahead of a two-week break. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Travelers Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+ (opens in new tab).

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are some of the other big dogs in contention in Connecticut, while US Open hero Matt Fitzpatrick has opted to sit this one out, as has the man whose heart he broke, Will Zalatoris.

Despite being one of the shortest courses on the calendar and the scene of the only 58 in PGA Tour history, River Highlands produced a marathon playoff a year ago. The eight-hole epic between Harris English and Kramer Hickok eventually went in the current world No.10's favor.

He's not quite as hot as he was a few weeks back, but Scheffler's play has been consistently excellent, and he's undoubtedly one of the favorites this time round. McIlroy, however, is in the form of his life on the greens.

One man who won't be welcomed with open arms at River Highlands is Brooks Koepka, who's finally found some common ground with Bryson DeChambeau: wads of LIV Golf cash. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Travelers Championship live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment.

Watch every Travelers Championship session on ESPN+

(opens in new tab) Watch Travelers Championship 2022 on ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Travelers Championship online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's $6.99 per month and doesn't require cable. ESPN+ is also available as part of a $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Watch Travelers Championship 2022 with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab)

$6.99 per month gets you ESPN+ which includes the Travelers Championship and all the PGA action but if you like to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu, then the best move is to go for the Disney Bundle instead ($13.99). That buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch Travelers Championship 2022 on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the US can watch the 2022 Travelers Championship on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable, but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play at TPC River Highlands, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday, and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS' Travelers Championship coverage runs from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), meanwhile, at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT on Thursday and Friday, and at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website (opens in new tab) and the CBS website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2022 without cable

How to watch Travelers Championship 2022: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can watch the Travelers Championship on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 8pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 5pm for Rounds 3 and 4. However, hardcore fans can watch extended coverage via the Sky Sports Golf Red Button, from 11.45am for Rounds 1 and 2, and 12.30pm for Rounds 3 and 4. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the 2022 Travelers Championship on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

How to live stream Travelers Championship golf in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Travelers Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 5am AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 3am for Rounds 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Travelers Championship golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab). Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

