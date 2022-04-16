Munster vs Exeter live stream: watch European Champions Cup rugby from anywhere

It's advantage Exeter, but Munster are almost certainly the happier of the two sides as they head into the decisive second leg of their round of 16 European Champions Cup clash. Rob Baxter's men won 13-8 at home, but they had the opportunities to bury their opponents. Will those tight margins come back to haunt them? Read on as we explain how to watch a Munster vs Exeter live stream in the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere in the world.

Johann van Graan would have snapped your arm off to be just five points down with the return leg at Thomond Park to come. With Munster ravaged by injuries, he'd have feared the worst when Stuart Hogg crossed the whitewash during the opening exchanges.

A yellow card for Jack O’Sullivan certainly didn't help, but Exeter promptly shot themselves in the foot with the dismissals of Olly Woodburn and Patrick Schickerling in quick succession. Shane Daly took full advantage, while a treble of stunning try-stopping interventions prevented the 2020 champions from running away with it.

The visitors have control of their own destiny, but they'll know that the script looks ripe for a second-leg fightback. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Munster vs Exeter live stream wherever you are right now.

If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.

You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Munster vs Exeter live stream: how to watch European Rugby Champions Cup in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Munster vs Exeter on BT Sport, which is showing every single game from every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup. Munster vs Exeter is being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 2.45pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, and access BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK European Rugby Champions Cup coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Munster vs Exeter: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup in Ireland

BT Sport is also the place to watch Munster vs Exeter in Ireland, with the subscription network showing every game from every round. Outside of Ireland? Watch Munster vs Exeter online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Munster vs Exeter: live stream rugby in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show the European Rugby Champions Cup in Australia, with Munster vs Exeter set to kick-off at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. As well as the rugby, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL football. Sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. But before signing up, be aware that Kayo Sports won't be showing every European Rugby Champions Cup that's on beIN Sports. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.