Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester City suffered the biggest humiliation of the Pep Guardiola era in midweek, and need to dust themselves down sharpish to make sure their last hope of a trophy this season doesn't go up in smoke. Back at the Etihad where they'll be gazing into a mirror of the past, with nouveau riche Newcastle coming to visit. Eddie Howe's men are in decent form too, so read on to find out how to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday, May 8 Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 9pm IST / 1.30am AEST / 3.30am NZST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester US live stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Newcastle want to mix it with the big boys, but didn't lay a glove on Liverpool last weekend despite going into the fixture as one of the hottest teams in the division. This meeting with City gives them a second bite of the cherry, and received wisdom dictates that there's no better time to face the reigning champions.

After all, there's nothing like an excruciating Champions League defeat to trigger an existential meltdown. Will City be the latest side to fall foul of the scourge?

Emotion isn't really a part of the equation for Guardiola's team. More machine than man, a school of science rather than a passion project, it would be extremely out of character for them to allow the disappointment of Wednesday night to linger and poison the well.

But then again, what we witnessed in Madrid was no ordinary collapse. Follow our guide to get a Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Manchester City vs Newcastle kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Manchester City vs Newcastle is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Manchester City vs Newcastle, which kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in Australia. The game kicks off at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, so brace yourself for a late one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. You also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Manchester City vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League action online in India