Disney Plus free trial: why can't you get one right now?

Want a Disney Plus free trial? Well, bad news if you live in the US, UK or Australia. Disney Plus free trials vanished in late June – it's not entirely clear why the decision was made to end it, but it wasn't long before the release of Hamilton on the streaming service. Our best guess is Disney wanted to avoid people watching one of its biggest new releases of the year and dropping the service soon after. By this point, too, the service was more than six months old.

Free Disney Plus trials allowed users to use the service in full for seven days before spending anything, giving them an opportunity to enjoy a whole bunch of movies and TV shows in a quick burst before cancelling if they wanted to.

It's a shame the free trial is gone – but Disney could always bring it back in future when the time is right. With the biggest originals yet to come (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example), it's not impossible Disney will do similar promotions to get new customers interested in the streaming service again down the line.

Below, we'll discuss the history of the Disney Plus free trial, Disney's reason for discontinuing it and what the free trial offered before it was axed.

Disney Plus free trial: is there one?

Not right now. From its November 2019 US launch to June 2020, a Disney Plus free trial was universally available to new customers in markets like the US and UK. In June, it was reported that the trial was no more.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” Disney said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own."

Is a free Disney Plus free trial available anywhere?

If you're in a country where Disney Plus has launched recently, like Japan, you might be able to take advantage of a free trial. A quick, cheeky use of Google Translate suggests Disney Plus Japan customers get the first month of using the service free before they have to pay.

The countries that got Disney Plus earlier like the US and the UK, though, no longer have access to the old seven-day trial, as explained.

What's the best way to try Disney Plus without a free trial?

The monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus is a lean $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 depending on where you are. That's cheaper than much of Disney's streaming competition, including Netflix and HBO Max, and a month is enough time to figure out if you like it or not.

What could you watch with a free Disney Plus trial?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Disney Plus free trial granted access to the entire streaming library to watch as much as you liked in a seven-day period. Functionally, it was a week-long subscription to the service, and as long as you cancelled before the end of the trial period, you got to enjoy every TV show and movie without spending anything.

That included a payload of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies, alongside originals like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars.

For now, at least, you'll have to pay if you want to check it out.