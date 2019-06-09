Bethesda E3 2019 live stream: here's how to watch Bethesda's showcase online

Bethesda is once again taking to the stage at E3, with its Bethesda E3 2019 showcase later today. Previous years have seen Bethesda's conference being one of the most interesting at E3 in terms of both announcements and performers, so we're expecting quite the show.

Wondering how to watch Bethesda's showcase today? Well, you're in luck. We've gathered together all the ways you can watch the conference live from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase

The best place to catch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase is right here! The video is embedded via YouTube up above and should kick-off starting at 5:30pm PDT on June 9. That's later today!

But what can we expect to see? It’s almost a given that we’ll hear updates for legacy titles like The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 , two of the developer’s largest MMOs to date, as well as the previously announced Doom Eternal from partner iD Software.

In between bombshell announcements, we’re also likely to hear more about Bethesda’s free-to-play and mobile offerings like Elder Scrolls Blades , which is due out later this year, and The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a free-to-play card game that’s in the same vein as Hearthstone.

When is Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase? When: Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 5:30pm PT and 8:30pm ET or Monday, June 10 at 1:30am BST and 10:30am AEST. How long will the conference last? Typically the Bethesda E3 showcase lasts one hour.

Unfortunately, those of us expecting to see new trailers for the next hotly anticipated entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise, Elder Scrolls VI , and Bethesda's ambitious sci-fi project, Starfield , are going to be disappointed. Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard told a roomful of attendees at PAX East that it's still too early to talk about the games and asked everyone to "please be patient".

TechRadar will be reporting live from the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase, but if you're not able to be there in person then there are several ways you can watch the event live online.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase on Mixer

If you're wanting to stream the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase on Microsoft's livestreaming platform then simply head over to Bethesda's official Mixer channel via the Mixer app on console or through your web browser.

If you prefer to watch the livestream on the go then download the Mixer mobile app for iOS and Android, head over to the Bethesda channel and enjoy.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase on Twitch

If you would prefer to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase livestream on Twitch then head over to Bethesda's Twitch channel on your browser or via the Twitch app on console, iOS or Android.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase on Twitter

Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase will also be available to watch live on Twitter. The event will be livestreamed on Bethesda's Twitter page which you can access via your web browser or through the Twitter app on console, iOS and Android.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase on Facebook

Last but not least, Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase will be livestreamed on Facebook Live. You can watch the stream on Bethesda's official Facebook page via your browser or the Facebook app on console, Android or iOS.