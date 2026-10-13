Aldi is launching three new home heating appliances on October 18

The highlight is a £50 Dyson fan heater dupe

Aldi is also launching a compact dehumidifier and ceramic tower heater

The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting much colder, which can only mean one thing — Aldi is replenishing its Specialbuys middle aisle with three new budget-friendly devices in its Home Heating Essentials range, arriving in stores October 18.

The first, and arguably the stand-out, product is the new Dyson-like bladeless fan heater. At just £49.99, it makes a solid affordable alternative, saving you the best part of £300 compared to if you opted for a premium option like the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 for example.

I say this every time there’s another major device restock, but Aldi’s own devices aren’t exact replicas, and there’s a reason why they’re affordable. They’re not as well-built or feature-packed as devices from premium brands, but they do come with handy features that cover the basics, which is why we can’t help but love them.

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As far as its new Ambiano bladeless fan heater goes, it’s designed for both heating and cooling, though I imagine the former would be mostly used as we settle deeper into the winter months. Available in black or white, the fan offers three heat settings and eight fan speeds with a 9-hour timer, so it’s totally customizable to suit your needs.

It becomes increasingly difficult to effectively dry clothes inddors in colder conditions, which can also lead to condensation and mould growth — and Alid’s new £44.99 Ambiano dehumidifier could save the day. Compact in size allowing for easy movement between rooms, the 2.2 litre dehumidifier has a 24-hour timer function, overheat protection, and a 10-colour night light.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Not only does ambient air drying take longer during the colder months, but this can lead to condensation and mould growth in your home, which can affect air quality. While models from reputable brands such as Maeco can be bigger in size and therefore extract more moisture, they’re not the friendliest of appliances price-wise. Though Aldi’s version is on the compact side, it’s still a sub-£50 device that could really help reduce those heating bills.

Lastly, Aldi’s standalone Ambiano ceramic tower heater is the cheapest of the new devices at £19.99. If you’re looking for another way to cut down this winter’s heating bills, it could be a good alternative to a dehumidifier or fan heater.

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Aldi’s product listing says this appliance has the capacity to quickly warm a space, with an oscillating function to boost heat circulation and on-appliance adjustable settings for added customization. The main difference compared to a standard fan heater are the ceramic plates — their electrical resistance changes with temperature, giving these heaters self-regulating properties can make them the safer option. You can read more about the differences between fan and ceramic heaters in our explainer.

As mentioned, Aldi’s new Home Heating Essentials range is coming to stores on October 18. The retailer also states that prices online may vary from those in-store; and, as with every Specialbuys launch, each device is subject to availability.

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