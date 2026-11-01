This robot vacuum just won our Home Device of the Year Award — and it's already 44% off in this early Black Friday deal

DJI is a household name when it comes to some of the best drones available to buy today, so the last thing you expect is for it to venture into the home appliances category. And yet that's exactly what it did and DJI's debut robot vacuum nailed every element.

Our DJI Romo P review gives it a high score of 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it an "extremely impressive smart-home debut" and it's all thanks to the company's existing drone technology that gives the robot vacuum practically perfect navigation and obstacle avoidance. And it doesn't compromise on cleaning either.

This powerful combination is what earned it a coveted TechRadar Product of the Year Award this year, where the DJI Romo P made it to the top in the Home category.

It typically retails for well over the two-grand mark, but if you're keen on grabbing one of the best robot vacuums in Australia and save over a thousand dollars, JB Hi-Fi is offering a massive 44% discount on the DJI Romo P right now in an early Black Friday deal. Honestly, that's excellent value — take it from someone who's been testing vacuums of all kinds for a decade.

Save 44% (AU$1,003) DJI Romo P: was AU$2,299 now AU$1,296 at JB Hi-Fi Looking like it would happily belong inside the Millenium Falcon, this futuristic robovac is a debut model from DJI and yet it can clean just as well as established competitors in the same price bracket. We call it a "hugely impressive package all-round" and, the best part, you can have it for a lot less than its retail price — it's not even officially Black Friday sales time yet!

There's very good reason that the DJI Romo P won our coveted Home Device of the Year. Let's begin with the obvious, shall we? It's futuristic good looks. There's no robot vacuum like it on the market at the time of writing and it gives off Nothing design vibes where you can see the insides of the machine. I think it would look fabulous inside any modern home.

While its 25,000Pa of suction might not seem like a lot compared to other premium models that now boast upwards of 40,000Pa, you really don't need that much and, in real-world use, the high suction spec doesn't always translate well — just take a look at my Mova V70 Ultra Complete review to find evidence of that. The DJI Romo P, instead, harnesses its suction ability well and, as our tests proved, it vacuums well, aided by extendable brushes.

It's also an excellent mop, but uses dual spinning pads rather than the roller that I personally prefer.

The dock is surprisingly compact and takes care of ongoing maintenance very effectively, giving you as much of an hands-off cleaning experience as is possible for a robot vacuum.

The DJI Home app is one of the rare robovac controllers that we actually like here at TechRadar, with our reviewer saying it's "almost everything a robot app should be".

All in all, the DJI Romo P is a worthy winner of our Home Device of the Year award and definitely worth considering if you're planning on purchasing a new robot vacuum for your home during the Black Friday sales in Australia this month.