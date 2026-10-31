The Romo P is DJI’s first foray into the world of floor-cleaning, and the company's years of expertise in navigation and obstacle-detection have translated flawlessly from the sky to your floor.

The most important aspect of a robot vacuum, though, is its cleaning ability, and in our tests the Romo P more than holds its own against established leaders like Roborock and Dreame — read our in-depth DJI Romo P review for more. It’s a hugely impressive package all-round, and my choice for Home Device of the Year in TechRadar's Product of the Year Awards 2026.

DJI’s drones have offered autonomous navigation since 2016, and it's that expertise that gives the Romo P the edge when it comes to pathfinding. It combines dual fisheye cameras with LiDAR to detect objects as small as 2mm thick (that's less than an eighth of an inch), so there’s no need to worry about cables or shoelaces getting wrapped around the brushroll.

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The Romo P packs serious cleaning power inside its space-age chassis too, tackling dirt, dust and pet hair across all floor types. With 25,000Pa suction and extendable cleaning brushes, it’s particularly well suited to wood, tiles and other hard surfaces, and it’s no slouch on carpet either, easily keeping up with rival robovacs.

(Image credit: Future)

Wet cleaning is especially impressive; the Romo P’s dual mop heads are noticeably more plush and absorbent than those of other robovacs we’ve tested, and the right-hand head articulates out slightly to clean all the way to the edge of furniture and baseboards without leaving dust lines (a common issue with round robovacs). When it needs to move onto carpet, the mop heads raise automatically to keep the floor dry.

Once the Romo P has finished cleaning, its automated charging and self-cleaning dock takes over. This surprisingly compact unit sucks dirt from the romovac’s bin into a sealed dust bag to keep dirt and allergens safely contained, then washes the mop pads and dries them to prevent mold and odors. The process is so effective that you might only need to intervene a few times a year.

The Romo P is controlled via DJI’s Home app, which lets you customize its automated functions to suit your floors and lifestyle. For example, you can set up custom cleaning schedules, and adjust the Romo P’s suction and mopping-water levels on a room-by-room basis. Like any good robovac app, DJI Home also allows you to set no-go zones, and monitor cleaning progress in real time.

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(Image credit: Future)

That’s not all — the app also gives you a ground-level view of your room via the robot’s two fish-eye camera lenses, so you can, for example, check on your pets while you’re away. There's full voice control too.

The Romo P is even a cut above other robot vacuums when it comes to aesthetics, with its transparent top panel and matching see-through dock letting you see exactly what’s happening while the duo keep your home spotless with little-and-often cleaning. They’re a far cry from the usual black or white pucks and chunky docks of most robovacs.

DJI has launched itself into your home in style, with a robot vacuum that can literally run rings around its competitors, and its Romo P is a thoroughly worthy winner of our Home Device of the Year award.

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