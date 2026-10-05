Ninja is best known for its air fryers and smoothie machines, but it also produces some excellent coffee makers, including the Ninja Luxe DualBrew System, which is now just £169.99 (was £249.99) at Amazon. This all-in-one coffee station makes both drip coffee and espresso, and remains one of my all-time favorites one year after its release thanks to its sheer versatility.

My favorite part of the DualBrew System is the drip coffee maker, which sits on the left-hand side of the unit. It has two filter baskets so you can choose your brew size, plus a timer, and a smart hotplate that keeps your drink hot without stewing it. It works much better than the insulated carafes of some premium coffee makers (Fellow Aiden, I'm looking at you).

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The espresso part of the Ninja DualBrew System uses coffee pods, which I don't usually care for, but it uses Nespresso Original-style capsules rather than Nespresso Vertuo, which means you're not tied to Nespresso's own roasts and blends. Nestlé no longer owns the patent to the Original pods, so even tiny producers can package their coffee in them. I bought some pods from a local roaster near me, and the coffee tasted almost as good as if I'd brewed it the old-fashioned way.

Today's best Ninja Prestige DualBrew System deals

UK deal Ninja Prestige DualBrew System: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Capable of preparing perfectly brewed drip coffee and quick espresso, this is one of the most versatile coffee makers I've ever tested, and it's a spectacular value with £80 off ahead of the October Amazon Prime Day sale.

US deal Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The DualBrew system hasn't received a good Prime Day discount in the US, but you can score $100 off the Ninja Luxe Café Premier instead. This is the original version of the Luxe Café, without a tamping lever on the side, and it's a great value.

Ninja's designers added several nice little features that I really came to appreciate while testing the DualBrew System. For example, if you don't want to prepare a whole carafe full of coffee, take the jug away and you'll find a fold-down drip tray where you can place a regular or travel mug instead. It also has a drip-stop valve to prevent coffee from splashing onto the hotplate, which is a welcome addition.

You can also adjust the drip tray height, so you can use anything from a tiny espresso cup to a huge mug without worrying about splashes.

The only part of the DualBrew System I didn't love was the fold-out milk frother, which is just a rotating electric whisk. It doesn't heat your milk like a steam wand, so you need to follow the 'recipe' guide stuck to the side of the machine, which explains how long to microwave and whisk your milk to get the right consistency for different drinks.

Not sure whether the DualBrew System is right for you? Take a look at my full review for more details. I've also rounded up my top three De'Longhi coffee makers today, along with the best Prime Day deals on each one.