The excellent Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a rare discount at Best Buy

Looking for last-minute Christmas sales? The Apple Watch Ultra 2, the manufacturer's premium smartwatch, might be just what you need if you're after a high-end wearable for a great price. You can now get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Best Buy for $719.99 (was $799.99).

This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Ultra 2 as it has been $20 cheaper in the past. However, it's close enough to its record-low that it's a worthwhile time if you're looking to upgrade from an average smartwatch.

You can get it in a number of styles, from the wavy Ocean Band to the breathable fabric Trail Loop. Each style also comes in a few colors like neutral black, gray, steel blue, and sometimes brighter colorways with orange and similarly vibrant accents.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799.99 now $719 at Best Buy Best Buy has Apple's premium smartwatch for just $20 more than the record-low price in its last-minute savings event. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features mostly small upgrades over the previous model but includes the S9 SiP (also found in the Apple Watch 9) to deliver increased performance and capabilities. There's also a brighter 49mm display, a new double tap gesture, and a carbon-neutral design.

We named the Apple Watch Ultra 2 our Health and Fitness Device of the Year back in 2023, and it might've stolen the title for 2024 too if its successor launched this year.

The Ultra 2's upgraded screen stood out as Apple's "brightest display ever," and its S9 chipset heightened its performance to its best yet for the Ultra series. We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, highlighting these hardware upgrades in addition to new convenient features like Double Tap gestures. You also get 36 hours in standard mode and up to 72 hours when you turn on Low Power Mode.

Apple didn't confirm an Apple Watch Ultra 3 in its 2024 September event, so it'll be at least another year before a new Ultra smartwatch comes out. If you're interested in a more affordable option, I'd suggest looking into the Apple Watch Series 10 instead.