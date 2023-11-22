Hot Black Friday price-drop knocks 30% off the most luxurious memory foam mattress around

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is the brand's most affordable mattress, offering the distinctive memory foam hug the brand is so well known for. Right now, it's great value with 30% off all sizes.

This is the cheapest deal we've ever seen on this mattress, and you can snap it up now ahead of the rush for the best Black Friday mattress deals. Like many of our best mattress picks, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is a memory foam mattress designed to offer great pressure relief to sleepers with its contouring 'hug'. Its ample cushioning means that pressure points are supported and sleepers will feel cradled at night. Although we haven't had a chance to test the mattress yet, we rate Tempur-Pedic mattresses highly and think its design rates alongside the best memory foam mattresses on the market.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress Queen size: was $1,999 now $1,399.30 at Tempur-Pedic



Overview: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is a 10" memory foam mattress, made from two layers of Tempur foam combined with a breathable cover and high-density polyfoam base. The mattress has a firmness rating of 6.5/10 and is particularly suited to side sleepers along with light and average weight back sleepers. Heavier weight and stomach sleepers won't find it supportive enough though.



Price history: As we mentioned already, we've never seen a better discount on the Tempur-Cloud, and we're not expecting to see it bettered over the Black Friday weekend. Our Tempur-Pedic mattress sales page will keep you up to date on all the latest deals.



Extras: Tempur-Pedic's trial period is a little disappointing, considering the premium price of the mattresses, with only 90 nights on offer. You'll also get a 10-year warranty and free shipping on the mattress.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a luxurious feel: A Tempur-Pedic mattress is the gold standard in the memory foam world, and even the entry-level Tempur-Cloud offers an extremely luxurious feel and finish. But Tempur foam does have a very unique feel that not everyone will enjoy.



✅ You sleep on your side: With its distinctive memory foam 'hug', the Tempur-Cloud is a fantastic choice for side sleepers. You'll get plenty of contouring around the pressure points at the shoulders and hips, and the mattress will also help to ease aches and pains.



✅ You share a bed: As you'd expect from a memory foam mattress, the Tempur-Cloud does a fantastic job of isolating motion. As well as not being disturbed by a restless partner at night, you shouldn't even feel them getting out of bed in the morning.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a tighter budget: It might be the cheapest Tempur-Pedic on the market, but it's still a major investment. If you're on a budget, but desperate for that unique Tempur foam feel, consider the Tempur-Adapt topper, but make sure you wait for a 40% off deal. If you want a full mattress, check out the Leesa Studio - it's far cheaper and has a similar feel to the Tempur-Cloud. There's currently $50 off all sizes, making a queen $749.



❌ You sleep hot: In our Tempur-Adapt mattress review, we found this mattress ran a little warm. We'd expect the same issue with the Tempur-Cloud, as both mattresses are all-foam. If you're a hot sleeper we'd recommend checking out our best hybrid mattress guide, as the springs will help keep you cooler at night by promoting airflow.

❌ You want the best of the best customer service: It may have a premium price tag, but the extras aren't generous with only a 90-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping to your door. The Saatva Classic comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery and mattress removal. Right now there's between $200 and $350 off, with discounts increasing with size.