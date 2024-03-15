4 fantastic mattress bargains to celebrate World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day is here, and other than dressing up as our favourite sleep hack – I'm going as mouth taping – the best way to celebrate is by upgrading your sleep setup. The best mattress can help you achieve consistent high quality rest by providing a comfortable and supportive base every night. And with excellent mattress sales popping up all over the place, today is a great time to buy.

To help you get the best sleep possible, I've rounded up some of my favourite mattress deals. There's an option to suit every sleeper, whether you lie on your back, side, or like to rotate every which way, and from solo snorers to cuddling couples. Read on to find the best World Sleep Day mattress deals.

Brook + Wilde Elite mattress: <a href="https://brookandwilde.com/the-elite-mattress/" data-link-merchant="brookandwilde.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £999 now from £499.50 at Brook + Wilde

The Brook + Wilde Elite mattress has taken the number one spot in our best mattress guide, thanks to its excellent temperature regulation, minimal motion transfer, and impressive extras. Even better, you get to choose what firmness level you want, meaning there's an Elite for almost everyone – see how our tester got on with the Firm in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/brook-wilde-elite-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="brookandwilde.com"">Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review. The current deal gets you 50% off the Elite with code UPTO55, bringing a double down to £649.50. It's not the biggest deal we've seen from Brook + Wilde, but it's still a huge discount on a high quality mattress. If you want to maximize your World Sleep Day saving, and you have more money in the budget, consider the Brook + Wilde Perla. There's <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=64844&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fbrookandwildesleep.com%2Fthe-perla-mattress%2F" data-link-merchant="brookandwildesleep.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="brookandwilde.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">55% off this luxury bed with code UPTO55.

DreamCloud Mattress: <a href="https://dreamclouduk.cpd3.net/c/221109/637761/10201?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fluxury-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £949 now from £409 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud mattress is ideal for anyone who likes the traditional feel of a hybrid mattress, but is looking for something with a softer cushioning for side sleepers. During our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/reviews/dreamcloud-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.co.uk"">DreamCloud mattress review, our tester felt this bed was the best value luxury hybrid on the market – fantastic if you want a premium finish on a smaller budget. There's 57% off the DreamCloud at the moment, knocking a double down to just £710. This price is a fairly standard <a href="https://www.techradar.com/deals/dreamcloud-mattress-sales-and-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.co.uk"">DreamCloud mattress sale, but it's still a good one. And right now you'll also get a free bedding set with your purchase, so you can complete your bed setup in one go.

Nectar Memory Foam:<a href="https://nectaruk.aor6.net/c/221109/617480/10042?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fduvet-mattress%3Fvariant%3D40096862044206" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">bundle the bed with a duvet and get 25% off at Nectar

The Nectar memory foam mattress is a medium feel, all-foam bed with a wide appeal and some tempting extras, including a 365-night <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/mattress-trials-risk-free-and-best-by-length" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"">mattress trial. I could dedicate this entire page to Nectar deals because there's a lot going on right now, but luckily I have a <a href="https://www.techradar.com/deals/nectar-mattress-sales-discount-codes-and-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"">Nectar mattress sales page to refer you to instead. For my money, the best Nectar memory foam mattress deal currently running is the duvet bundle. With this, you get the Nectar mattress and a duvet, with 25% off your entire purchase. That brings the double down to £450, plus the duvet for £48.75, for a total price of £498.75 – which would be a good price for the bed alone. Alternatively, you can opt for a full price mattress with a free bedding bundle (including sheets, a mattress protector, and duvet), or you can <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/nectar-uk-ai-chatbot-haggling-tool" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"">haggle with the Nectar AI and try for an bigger discount. I told you there was a lot happening.