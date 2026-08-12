I can’t recommend Shokz open-style headphones enough for running, cycling and even work — and they’re now up to 36% off for a limited time
And they’d even make a great Father’s Day gift, too
I’ve been a big fan of Shokz’s open-ear headphones for some years now. I’ve previously owned the Shokz OpenRun, and now have the Shokz OpenFit Pro as my daily driver. I find them perfect for listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks while I’m out running or cycling, and even for navigating with Google Maps turn-by-turn directions.
If you’ve long considered buying a pair — whether you’re running the upcoming Sydney marathon at the end of the month or shopping for a Father’s Day gift — but are unsure which pair(s) to get, Amazon has a slew of Shokz’ open-ear headphones discounted for a limited time.
Some of the deals include our picks for the best running headphones, the best open earbuds and the best bone conduction headphones, as well as some that are great for work calls. With prices starting at AU$109 and savings of up to 36%, there’s something for everyone here.
As one of Shokz’s more affordable offerings, the OpenMove sounds “every bit as good” as the brand’s more expensive bone conduction headphones for a much lower price, according to our review. One major caveat is that the OpenMove isn’t the most comfortable to wear for longer periods. We’ve seen this dip below AU$90 in the past, but this discount is still enough to make an affordable pair even more tempting.
The OpenFit Air comes in at a lightweight 8.7g per bud, and our reviewer claimed that they “barely felt them” while wearing the pair even on a bumpy jog or while doing burpees. The review also noted that the audio quality was great and that the option to fine-tune the sound via the Shokz app was a nice bonus. The battery is also rated for six hours, which is long enough for a full marathon. This price is also the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon AU.
The Shokz OpenRun was my long-time pair of headphones for cycling and running, until I lost them. The bone conduction technology makes them resilient in windy situations while still delivering decent audio quality. Our reviewer rated the OpenRun 4.5 out of 5 stars for the slim and lightweight design, 8-hour battery life and durability. While this has been cheaper before, this deal matches Prime Day’s price last month.
Shifting gears to something more at home in an office, the Shokz OpenComm2 comes with a noise-cancelling microphone that’s great for work calls or even for phone calls in the car. Our review of the previous-generation OpenComm found it comfortable for long wear and easier to sanitise compared to more conventional headsets. This newer model adds a dedicated physical mute button and relocates the microphone. The UC variant, which comes with a USB dongle and official Zoom integrations, is also discounted to AU$227, or 30% off.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 combines the bone conduction tech of the OpenRun above and open-ear speakers for better audio quality, and it also comes with a ‘classic mode’ switch to only use bone conduction during windy conditions or for cycling. Our reviewer called the OpenRun Pro 2 the ideal runner’s headphones thanks to its lightweight form factor, comfort, stability and sound quality. This matches the all-time low price on Amazon during Prime Day.
Our reviewer loved the Shokz OpenFit 2+ so much that they called it better than a pair of Bose headphones for a much lower price, praising its great fit, audio quality, 11-hour battery life and all-day comfort for runs, daily wear and commutes. The only complaint was that the OpenFit 2+ isn’t ideal for glasses wearers, which is to be expected for this style of headphones. This price isn’t too far off from the all-time low of AU$227 from Prime Day last month.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on phones, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasional hiker, and also writes about related tech like smartwatches and bike computers.
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