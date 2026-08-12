I can’t recommend Shokz open-style headphones enough for running, cycling and even work — and they’re now up to 36% off for a limited time

I’ve been a big fan of Shokz’s open-ear headphones for some years now. I’ve previously owned the Shokz OpenRun, and now have the Shokz OpenFit Pro as my daily driver. I find them perfect for listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks while I’m out running or cycling, and even for navigating with Google Maps turn-by-turn directions.

If you’ve long considered buying a pair — whether you’re running the upcoming Sydney marathon at the end of the month or shopping for a Father’s Day gift — but are unsure which pair(s) to get, Amazon has a slew of Shokz’ open-ear headphones discounted for a limited time.

Some of the deals include our picks for the best running headphones, the best open earbuds and the best bone conduction headphones, as well as some that are great for work calls. With prices starting at AU$109 and savings of up to 36%, there’s something for everyone here.

Save 16% (AU$20) Shokz OpenMove: was AU$129 now AU$109 at Amazon As one of Shokz’s more affordable offerings, the OpenMove sounds “every bit as good” as the brand’s more expensive bone conduction headphones for a much lower price, according to our review. One major caveat is that the OpenMove isn’t the most comfortable to wear for longer periods. We’ve seen this dip below AU$90 in the past, but this discount is still enough to make an affordable pair even more tempting.

Save 34% (AU$67) Shokz OpenFit Air: was AU$199 now AU$132 at Amazon The OpenFit Air comes in at a lightweight 8.7g per bud, and our reviewer claimed that they “barely felt them” while wearing the pair even on a bumpy jog or while doing burpees. The review also noted that the audio quality was great and that the option to fine-tune the sound via the Shokz app was a nice bonus. The battery is also rated for six hours, which is long enough for a full marathon. This price is also the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon AU.

Save 36% (AU$78) Shokz OpenRun: was AU$219 now AU$141 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun was my long-time pair of headphones for cycling and running, until I lost them. The bone conduction technology makes them resilient in windy situations while still delivering decent audio quality. Our reviewer rated the OpenRun 4.5 out of 5 stars for the slim and lightweight design, 8-hour battery life and durability. While this has been cheaper before, this deal matches Prime Day’s price last month.

Save 29% (AU$91) Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was AU$318 now AU$227 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 combines the bone conduction tech of the OpenRun above and open-ear speakers for better audio quality, and it also comes with a ‘classic mode’ switch to only use bone conduction during windy conditions or for cycling. Our reviewer called the OpenRun Pro 2 the ideal runner’s headphones thanks to its lightweight form factor, comfort, stability and sound quality. This matches the all-time low price on Amazon during Prime Day.