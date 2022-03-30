What is Peacock TV Free and everything you can watch with it

Peacock TV, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, offers much more than a week-long free trial to entice subscribers. Instead, its Peacock TV Free plan gives every member access to thousands of hours of excellent content – popular series, Hollywood movies, and dozens of “always on” digital channels – with no expiration date and no credit card details required.

It goes without saying that Peacock TV Free is a brilliant (and super affordable) way to get your streaming fix. As we explain in the below guide, it’s easy to sign-up to and begin enjoying Peacock’s bountiful entertainment archive.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

What is Peacock TV Free and how does it compare to its premium plan?

Peacock TV Free provides reduced access to Peacock’s content library. That means you can stream 40,000 hours of incredible movies and acclaimed TV shows – two-thirds of the total figure – plus 50 curated “always on” channels, and some live news and sports coverage. All you have to do is register for an account. No credit card details required, no Peacock free trial time constraints; just sign-up, sit back and enjoy.

The Free plan is ad-supported, but then so is the paid Premium option. Luckily, it’s a minor inconvenience because interruptions are kept to a max of five minutes per hour of streaming.

If you want more than Peacock TV Free can offer, then upgrade to Peacock Premium. For the $4.99 monthly fee, it opens up 20,000 hours more TV and film content than you get with Peacock TV Free. That includes full access to fan-favorites like The Office, all Peacock Original series, and new episodes of current NBC shows only a day after broadcast. Plus, lots of live sports like premier league games, WWE content, and special events like the Super Bowl.

How to sign up to Peacock TV Free

Visit https://www.peacocktv.com/

Alternatively, download the app on an Android or iOS device

Type your email address into the white text box

Click on the “Watch for Free” icon

You’ll see three Peacock membership option

Select the “Sign Up For Peacock” button

Enter in your details (no payment details will be requested)

Click on the “Create Account” icon

Hey presto, you can now start streaming Peacock TV Free...for free!

(Image credit: Peacock TV)

What can you watch on Peacock TV’s free plan?

A mighty amount! You’ll get hundreds of NBCUniversal movies and TV series, classic and contemporary, subsidiary and third-party company content, and Spanish-language titles courtesy of Telemundo.

Fans of the cable experience can switch between 50 “always on” digital channels programmed under headings like Out of This World, Classic TV, and Black Cinema, in addition to 24/7 local news streams from cities like New York, LA, Chicago and Miami. Then there’s sports analysis and highlights from the latest games and WWE coverage too.

Should a title on the website display a purple feather icon, you'll need to be a paid subscriber to view it. Below we’ve listed some of the incredible films and TV shows available to stream when you sign-up to Peacock TV Free now:

TV Series:

Parks and Recreation (Seasons 1-2 only)

30 Rock

Downton Abbey

Friday Night Lights

Parenthood

American Song Contest

Chicago P.D.

The Office (Seasons 1-5 only)

Bates Motel

Psych

3rd Rock From The Sun

Murder, She Wrote

The Munsters

Saved by the Bell (OG Series)

Everybody Hates Chris

Saturday Night Live

The Thing About Pam

The Real Housewives of Miami

(Image credit: NBC)

Films: