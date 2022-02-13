How to watch Bel-Air online and stream the Fresh Prince reboot from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Exclusive to Peacock in the United States, this dramatization of the iconic 90s sitcom will traverse the highs and lows of Will Smith’s journey from rough and ready West Philadelphia to California’s ostentatiously wealthy Bel-Air. Read on below and we’ll explain how to watch Bel-Air online from anywhere now.

When Morgan Cooper dropped the 2019 reimagining of the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith was seriously impressed. A far cry from the series' hay-day of gags and slapstick humor, Cooper foregrounded the drama inherently in the protagonist's emotional journey.

The setup of this Peacock Original series is pretty much the same: Will is bailed out after getting “in one little fight” and his fretful mom sends him cross country to live with his rich relatives in their Bel-Air mansion. But Cooper’s Bel-Air – which he wrote and directed – focuses on the story’s emotional beats rather than its broad comedy, with Will clashing with cousin Carlton, his new classmates, and generally struggling to adapt to this rarefied, upper-class environment.

So, read on below for our guide on how to watch Bel-Air online, and stream every episode with a subscription to NBC’s Peacock.

How to watch Bel-Air from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Bel-Air lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new drama series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bel-Air online and stream the new drama show in the US on Peacock

Bel-Air is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service in the US. The first three episodes will debut on NBC’s streaming service on Sunday, February 13 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $5 a month. Subsequent episodes are released weekly thereafter. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $10 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN. If you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live.

How to watch Bel-Air online in Canada

Canadians with a linear TV package can enjoy brand-new Bel-Air from Monday, February 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on the Showcase channel. Alternatively, watch it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app. You will, however, need to login with your cable provider login details. Don’t fret though if your household ditched cable for OTT solutions. A subscription to Amazon Prime (CAD$7.99 a month after your free month-long trial) means you can also purchase Amazon Channels, with a subscription to StackTV providing a bundle of great programming that includes Showcase content. If you haven’t used it before, you’re entitled to a 30-day free trial before paying a thing. Thereafter, it'll cost you CAD$12.99 per month, in addition to your basic Prime membership. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Bel-Air online in the UK

Bel-Air will be available to watch from Monday, February 14 with Sky TV as well as through Sky Go. If you don't already have Sky, check out our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Alternatively, enjoy the freedom of streaming service NOW and watch Bel-Air with a subscription to its Entertainment pass at £9.99 a month. Unlike cable, you can cancel at any time. Currently out of the country? Download a good VPN to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid paying for any more while abroad.

How to watch Bel-Air online for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Bel-Air will be broadcast exclusively on streaming service Stan, with the show being fast-tracked from the US every week. The show debuts Monday, February 14, the same day as its UK and Canadian release. Following a free 30-day trial, Stan is currently offered in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. If you're an Aussie that's currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.