Watch You Can See Everything on HBO (Date TBC)

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Elizabeth Holmes doc in US theaters Oct 16

You Can See Everything is the new documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, directed by Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal, Nathan for You) and Lance Oppenheim.

The movie follows Holmes and her partner Billy Evans during the 34 days before she began her prison sentence in 2023. What starts as an intimate portrait becomes a much stranger, three-year investigation into truth, shot on wide-angles placed all over Holmes' house,

But where can you watch You Can See Everything? Here's everything you need to know about its cinema release and streaming availability

Watch You Can See Everything in the US (without cable)

You Can See Everything was released in US cinemas on Friday, October 16, 2026.

You can find your nearest screening and book tickets through the official A24 website.

It's coming to the UK and Australia in November:

Theatrical release dates:

US and Canada: In cinemas now (from October 16)

Australia: In cinemas from November 12

UK: In cinemas from November 20

Where to stream You Can See Everything online

You Can See Everything will be streaming on HBO Max in the US – no streaming release date has been officially confirmed but January 2027 is the latest rumor.

You can subscribe to Max from $10.99 (Basic with Ads). Or, if you're already an Amazon Prime user, subscribe via Prime Channels for the same price.

Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the States, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch your usual shows. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch You Can See Everything from anywhere

If you're keen to watch You Can See Everything when it arrives on streaming, but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Where to watch You Can See Everything in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

You Can See Everything arrives in UK and Irish cinemas on Friday, November 20, 2026.

You can check screenings and ticket availability at Cineworld and Picturehouse. We checked pre-orders at Picturehouse and tickets cost from £16.99 for an adult.

Stream You Can See Everything online? There's currently no confirmed UK streaming release date or streaming platform but it could be as soon as January 2027 on HBO Max. The film is also tipped to be available to rent on Sky Store.

If you're traveling, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to unblock your local streaming services from anywhere.

Where to watch You Can See Everything in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian viewers can watch You Can See Everything in cinemas now, following its October 16 release.

Check Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas for local screenings. You'll hav to be quick - we checked the seatmaps and screenings are selling out fast.

Want to stream You Can See Everything in Canada? There's no official streaming date yet but Crave is a possibility for Canada. Canadian distribution will likely be handled by VVS Films

If you are traveling outside Canada at the time of the broadcast, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch You Can See Everything in Australia

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You Can See Everything opens in Australian cinemas on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Screenings are expected at cinemas including Event Cinemas and Dendy.

We checked for ticket prices but Event says: "Session times are still to be confirmed for Thu 12/11. Every Monday we refresh and load new programming for the following week so we recommend checking back on a Tuesday morning".

Prefer to watch at home? You Can See Everything will be available on the HBO Max streaming service in Australia, but no Australian streaming release date has been announced .

Moving around or working Down Under? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Everything to know about You Can See Everything

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch You Can See Everything on Netflix or Prime Video? No. You Can See Everything is not currently available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the 2hr 54min film is expected to land on HBO Max exclusively due to the established relationship between makers A24 and HBO.

How long is You Can See Everything? The documentary runs for approximately 174 minutes (2 hours and 54 minutes).

Where can I stream Nathan Fielder's other TV shows? Are any of them free to watch? Yes. If you're new to Nathan Fielder, start with Nathan For You (2013–2017), which is available to watch free on Pluto TV in the US/UK, and 10 in Australia. Two famous episodes here: the one where he attempts to help a struggling frozen yoghurt store owner garner publicity with a poo-flavored yoghurt (YouTube clip), and the epic 'Dumb Starbucks' episode (Season 2, Episode 5). There's the bizarre-but-brilliant The Rehearsal (2022) and The Curse (2023-24), both of which are available to watch on HBO Max in the UK and US.

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