Walmart’s early Black Friday deals offer discounts on iPhone and Samsung phones

Walmart has cheap pre-paid iPhone and Samsung phone deals as part of its Early Access sale, including for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Early Access is a run up to Black Friday 2019, which arrives in late November - but for now, we’ve got deals on smartphones from two of the biggest names in handsets.

True, most of these deals are for older phones like the iPhone 8 , but they’re still solid devices that have the specs and cameras to perform everyday tasks, browse the internet, and take photos. Even the iPhone 6S featured below runs the latest iOS 13 software, packing Dark Mode and other advancements - as well as compatibility with Apple Arcade .

Most of these deals are for prepaid smartphones, which pair the cost of the phone with pay-per-month service on an MVNO. If you want to pay the least, pick the phone up with a 30-day option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB - $999 $745 at WalMart

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the bigger version of Samsung's flagship S10 series, packing a blazing-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset, 128GB of storage and a triple rear camera suite (main + telephoto + ultrawide), this is truly a class-leading flagship.View Deal

iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid - $399 $349 at WalMart

The iPhone 8 is still a solid pick for a smartphone at a lower cost, with the same A11 chip as the iPhone X and a Touch ID button for folks who dislike Face ID. It also runs iOS 13, the latest operating system update that brings Dark Mode and more. View Deal

iPhone 6S 32GB Prepaid - $299 $149 at Walmart

The iPhone 6S is still a venerable smartphone years after its release, with a Touch ID button and a 3.5mm headphone jack - the last iPhone to have one. Plus it's compatible with iOS 13, packing all the convenient features and new perks of Apple's latest operating system update.View Deal