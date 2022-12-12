This year's best PlayStation Plus deal just launched – but there's a catch

Sony has just launched a brand-new offer that slashes up to 50% off PlayStation Plus thanks to a saving of $30 / £25 / AU$40 across all membership tiers. But, we're sorry to say, there's one major caveat: this deal is only available for new or returning subscribers who don't have an existing membership.

So, it might not apply to everyone, but if you're eligible, it brings the price of PlayStation Plus Essential down to $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price ever since the new PS Plus launched earlier this year.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the basic membership tier that features all the key benefits, such as access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, exclusive deals, and a selection of free PS Plus games each month. This is likely the best option for most, both in terms of value for money and usefulness.

Still, those after a little more will find the same discount has been applied to the Extra and Premium tiers, too.

If you're a PS5 or PS4 owner looking to sign up for Sony's gaming subscription service for the first time or looking to renew after your previous membership expired, this is the time to buy to get the best price. The offer is only available until December 20, too, so grab it fast.

With PlayStation Plus Extra, you get all of the previous benefits, as well as access to a forever-changing catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to play on your console. It includes major releases such as Demon's Souls, Death Stranding and Stray.

Lastly, there's PlayStation Plus Premium, which combines everything above, as well as access to more PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games for download or streaming, and limited-time game trials for blockbuster releases. It's good if you want to relive some iconic titles from gaming's past like Syphon Filter and Ape Escape.

Whichever one you go for, it's a much better PlayStation Plus deal compared to what we saw over Black Friday, but it is more limited. For those currently in the middle of a membership and looking to add more time, you can check out more of today's best PlayStation Plus deals below.

If you've ended up here and are still after one of Sony's latest consoles, you can check our PS5 restock hub for all the news of current availability. Do also check out our wider PS5 deals hub, which has offers on games, bundles, accessories and more.