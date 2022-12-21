This year's best PlayStation Plus deal was just extended - don't miss it

Sony's offer of up to 50% off PlayStation Plus has just been extended until December 23, so you've got a few extra days to take advantage if you missed out over the last week. One nasty caveat: this deal is unfortunately only available for new or returning subscribers who don't have an existing membership.

It might not apply to everyone, then, but if you're eligible it brings the price of PlayStation Plus Essential down to $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95. That's the lowest price ever since the new PS Plus launched earlier this year.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the basic membership tier that features all the key benefits, such as access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, exclusive deals, and a selection of free PS Plus games each month. This is likely the best option for most, both in terms of value for money and usefulness.

A flat discount of $30 / £25 / AU$40 also applies to the Extra and Premium tiers, so those after more from their membership can also find a saving until Friday.

Whichever tier you go for, then, this is the time to buy to get the best price. It's especially good for new PS5 or PS4 owners looking to sign up for Sony's gaming subscription service for the first time or those looking to renew after a previous membership has expired.

Today's best PlayStation Plus deal

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus: save $30 / £25 / AU$40 at the PSN Store (opens in new tab)

Sony has extended its discount offer on all PS Plus tiers to December 23. This price cut drops the standard PS Plus Essential membership to $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95 – the cheapest price of the year from the PSN Store. Extra and Premium tiers are also down to their lowest prices ever, so it's the best time to buy if you're a new or returning subscriber to Sony's gaming subscription service for PS5 and PS4.

For those considering a tier upgrade, know that with PlayStation Plus Extra you get all of the previous benefits, as well as access to a forever-changing catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to play on your console. It includes major releases such as Demon's Souls, Death Stranding and Stray. More recent additions include Judgment, Far Cry 5 and WWE 2K22 (from January 3).

Lastly, there's PlayStation Plus Premium, which combines everything above, as well as access to more PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games for download or streaming, and limited-time game trials for blockbuster releases. It's good if you want to relive some iconic titles from gaming's past like Syphon Filter, Ape Escape or the newly-added Ridge Racer 2.

Whichever tier you go for, it's a much better PlayStation Plus deal compared to what we saw over Black Friday. Of course, though, eligibility is more limited. For those currently in the middle of a membership and looking to add more time, you can check out more of today's best PlayStation Plus deals below.

If you've ended up here and are still after one of Sony's latest consoles, you can check our PS5 restock hub for all the news of current availability around Christmas. Do also check out our wider PS5 deals hub, which has offers on games, bundles, accessories and more.

We've also got dedicated hubs to this year's Christmas sales in the US and the upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK for a wider selection of deals.