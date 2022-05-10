The cheapest PS5 racing wheel is now even better value after this latest price cut

The Hori Apex Racing Wheel was already one of the cheapest PS5 racing wheels you could buy, but a new deal over at Amazon drops the budget accessory down to its cheapest ever price.

Right now, you can save $20 and get the Hori Apex Racing Wheel for $99.99 (was $119.99). It may be a very basic steering wheel, but it's one of the most affordable ways to improve your at-home setup for racing games on PS5, PS4, and PC, such as Gran Turismo 7, Dirt 5, and F1 2021. The next closest racing wheels from Logitech and Thrustmaster are around double the price, so this is a much smaller investment to get a more authentic driving experience.

That massive difference in cost means you need to make sacrifices for features and aesthetic choices. The Hori Apex has fewer degrees of rotation and lacks force feedback, so you don't get that tactile rumbling while driving. It's also made from mostly plastic, including the flimsy pedals, so it feels cheaper overall. However, these compromises come with a dramatically reduced price and can be looked over if you want a cheap entry-level racing wheel.

Today's cheapest PS5 racing wheel deal

Hori Apex Racing Wheel: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – The Hori Apex was already a basic racing wheel at a budget price - but it's now even more affordable following today's latest discount. It may lack advanced features such as force feedback and feel less elegant to use because of all the plastic – especially on the pedals – but it is around 50% cheaper than other racing wheels from Logitech or Thrustmaster. At this new record-low price, it's fine as a starter option to give you a more realistic driving experience on PS5, PS4, and PC compared to a controller.

After more offers on top PS5 accessories. We've got even more PS5 deals for you to browse across TechRadar, including where you can find a cheap PS5 controller and today's cheapest PS5 SSD deals.

If you currently plan to use this racing wheel on your PS4 for now, we've got all the latest PS5 restock news and updates for you to follow so you can find where to buy the PlayStation 5 soon.