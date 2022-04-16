The all-new iPad Air drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

We've just spotted a rare deal on Apple's all-new iPad Air at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 256GB iPad Air 5 on sale for $679 (was $749) - the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.



The 2022 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and now includes Apple's powerful M1 chip, which results in laptop-like speed and performance. The iPad Air also packs an impressive camera system with an all-new front camera for better video calling. You're also getting Touch ID, an all-day battery life, and support for 5G.



The iPad Air was just released in March, which means you're snagging a fantastic deal on the newly released Apple tablet. Today's offer applies to the 256GB Silver model, and the iPad currently has a ship date of May 4 - 18.

Today's best iPad deal

2022 Apple iPad Air (256GB): $749 $679 at Amazon

Save $70 - You can get Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $679 at Amazon. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. Today's deal applies to the 256GB Space Gray model and has a May 4 - 18 ship date.

More iPad deals

