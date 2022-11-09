The AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price is today's best early Black Friday deal

Black Friday AirPods deals are always a coveted bargain, and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with a rare discount on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon has Apple's new and improved AirPods Pro on sale for $234 (was $249) (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the premium earbuds.



While the $15 discount might not seem like much, the AirPods Pro were just released in October of this year, and this is the first Black Friday discount we've seen on the earbuds. Black Friday AirPods deals are always some of the most popular bargains, and historically, the best offers tend to sell out during the shopping weekend. While you might see a slightly lower price during Amazon's official Black Friday deals event, you're guaranteed to walk away with this offer which is why it's today's best Black Friday deal.

Black Friday AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Released in October of this year, the new and improved AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip.

Released in October of this year, the new and improved AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.



We've listed more of today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals below, including vacuums, smart home devices, air fryers, TVs, and more.

More early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 - Treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic early Black Friday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillow cases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and a record-low sale price of $15.99 - this early Black Friday deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - There's a massive 50% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon, taking the price back to $49.99 - which is the lowest we've seen it over the last few years (including on Black Friday). This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Air fryers are always popular during the Black Friday deals event, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $89.99. The four-quart air fryer has over 39,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrates food for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $299. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is just $30 more than the record-low price.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $599 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Amazon has the Roomba j7 on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): $509.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals also has the 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

