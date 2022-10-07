Singapore 10.10 sales: the best early deals live now

It’s almost that time of year again – 10.10 sales are starting to kick off, with some retailers offering early bargains for the next big holiday sales event. Following up after 9.9 sales, and sneaking in before 11.11 and Black Friday, 10.10 falls in the middle of these big shopping events in South East Asia.

That doesn’t mean 10.10 is simply a warm up for the bigger sales– October 10 is a date where a number of leading retailers offer stellar bargains for you to snatch up. You can find massive savings on your favourite tech, homeware, clothes, toys and much more.

To help make your bargain hunting a breeze, we’ve tracked down the best tech deals that are already available, as well as listed all the top retailers offering up excellent bargains in both Singapore and Malaysia. This is just the early deals, so keep an eye on this page for the main event once the numbers on the calendar match up.

Singapore 10.10 sales: the best early tech deals

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro X | SQ1 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | SG$2,588 SG$1,941 at Microsoft Store SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$647) Just like during the 2021 10.10 sales, the Microsoft Surface Pro X (opens in new tab) has had its price slashed across a number of models. For only SG$1,941 you can pick one up with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD that comes equipped with Microsoft’s SQ 1 processor. Don’t need as much storage? You can pick up the 16GB RAM with only a 256GB SSD for only SG$1,748, saving you SG$440 off its original price.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | SG$2,699 SG$2,195 at Microsoft Store SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$540) After a new laptop for work or school? The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (opens in new tab) is great for writers or students looking for a device comfortable to type with. While this model isn’t carrying the latest 12th-gen processor, you can get one packed with the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for only SG$2,195 during this 10.10 sales event – that’s 20% off.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear QHD gaming monitor (27GP850-B) | SG$899 SG$699 at Robinsons SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$200) This 27-inch LG gaming monitor is now only SG$699 from Robinsons SG. With a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and a QHD display, this monitor will give you smooth visuals so you can fully immerse yourself in your favourite games.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Boom 3 | SG$229 SG$169 at Robinsons SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$60) Bring the party with you everywhere with the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (opens in new tab) for only SG$169 from Robinsons Singapore during this 10.10 event. This portable Bluetooth speaker features a stylish design, and is also waterproof meaning you can listen to your favourite tunes by the pool without worry.

What is the 10.10 sales event? 10.10 is the next big sales event in Singapore and the rest of SE Asia following the 9.9 sales event in September and preceding 11.11 and Black Friday sales events coming up in November. This sales event isn’t limited to one retailer and you can find some huge savings on your favourite stores from Dell, Microsoft, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and more. Everything from tech to beauty, homewares and toys are on sale during this 10.10.

When is the 10.10 sales event? It’s all in the name – 10.10 falls on October 10 every year. In 2022 it lands on a Monday, but some deals start earlier and other bargains can last up to a week after. The best discounts are often reserved for 10.10 itself, and you’ll have to be quick to snatch them up as they’re often limited.

Singapore 10.10 sales: best deals from last event

(opens in new tab) Panasonic 55-inch 4K OLED TV (TH-55HZ1000S) | SG$3,699 SG$1,999 at Lazada (SG$1,700 off) Last year you could pick up this Panasonic 55-inch 4K OLED TV for 46% off from Lazada SG. Not only could you get a stunning display with bright and vibrant colours, but it also came packed with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ support.

(opens in new tab) Dell Latitude 5421 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | SG$3,799.95 SG$1,799.95 at Dell (SG$2,000 off) This Dell Latitude 5421 was more than half its original price during the last sales event. While it came loaded with Windows 10 Pro, there was an included license to Windows 11 Pro for this 14-inch device perfect for work.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X gaming keyboard | SG$249 SG$129 on Amazon SG (SG$120 off) If you were after a gaming keyboard last year during the 10.10 sales, you were in luck. The Logitech Pro X gaming keyboard was slashed down to SG$129 on Amazon SG, that was almost half off the original price for a stylish and compact mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3 | SG$378 SG$265 on Amazon SG (SG$113 off) You could score this Fitbit Versa 3 for only SG$265 during 2021. This one came equipped with a GPS, trackers for heart, sleep and steps, and new users also got a 90-day free trial of the Fitbit Premium subscription to help get you going on your fitness journey.