Singapore 9.9 sales 2022: savings on Microsoft, Apple, LG and more

The holiday season kicks off with Singapore’s 9.9 sales. Taking inspiration from China’s massive 11.11 Singles’ Day sales event, 9.9 was spearheaded by retailer Shopee (opens in new tab) back in 2016. Since then, the date has grown in popularity, with more retailers joining in on the sales.

You might think that 9.9 is simply a warm-up for the big 11.11 main event or even Black Friday – however, with awesome discounts on big brands and highly sought-after products, 9.9 has cemented itself as a super shopping day.

To save you from rummaging through pages searching for savings, we’ve cherry-picked some tech bargains from the sale just below – a selection of only the best discounts on the most popular items. Some retailers are also known to do discounts extended past 9.9, so keep an eye on this page for a fews days after the event to catch all the 'after party' highlights.

9.9 deals in Singapore

TVs

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV | SG$3,999 SG$2,156 on Lazada (opens in new tab) (save SG$1,843) Grab the LG C2 55-inch TV for a whopping 46% off during 9.9 sales on Lazada. We think this is one of the best smart TVs (opens in new tab) you can currently get, and it's a great choice if you've been looking to upgrade to an OLED TV, and, at only SG$1,843, this is a bargain you won't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch R635 4K QLED TV | SG$1,388 SG$899 on Lazada (opens in new tab) (save SG$489) TCL's 6-Series TV's are our second ranked best smart TV (opens in new tab), and we found a great saving of SG$489 on the R635 QLED 55-inch model. Enjoy streaming your favourite shows and movies on this screen that will give you bright, vibrant colours thanks to its use of mini-LED (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 55-inch X90J 4K TV | SG$2,999 SG$1,549 on Lazada (opens in new tab) (save SG$1,450) 48% off on one of the best TVs you can buy? Oh yes, please! Sure, it would have been nice to get 50% off, but let's not get greedy here. Running Google TV means everything is all nicely streamlined and you've got access to the Google Play Store, with best-in-class image quality and top-notch upscaling. This offer is on the 55-inch specifically, but there are discounts on the other sizes too.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad E14 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | SG$1,661.45 SG$1,358.20 at Lenovo SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$303.35) After a 14-inch high performance laptop to suit your everyday needs? Starting from SG$1,358.20, you can pick up the 4th-gen Lenovo ThinkPad E14. This particular model starts with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, but you can customise this machine to suit your needs, just note the price will change depending on your configuration.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD| SG$2,299 SG$1,839 at Microsoft SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$460) Score a saving of 20% off this configuration for Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4. Equipped with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD giving you plenty of storage in a 13.4-inch device. There are options to upgrade to the 15-inch model or switch out the CPU for the Intel Core i7 or the Ryzen 7 4980U, all of which are on sale as well.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro X | SQ1 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD | SG$2,188 SG$1,748 at Microsoft SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$440) After a device that will give you a great on-the-go experience? The Surface Pro X functions as both a laptop and a tablet thanks to the machine's hybrid design. Available in both matte black and platinum, you can pick this specific model up with Microsoft's SQ1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for only SG$1,748 during 9.9 day deals. There are other options as well, each with a different prices and savings.

Phones and tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (256GB) | SG$1,858 SG$1,488 on Amazon SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$370) It's big, it's powerful and, let's be honest, it's quite good-looking too. The S22 Ultra also boasts some seriously great camera prowess, which made even better with the S Pen that ships with the handset. If you're keen to get your hands on this brilliant Android device, Amazon SG has slashed 20% off the asking price.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Black) | SG$248 SG$108 on Amazon SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$140) If you're a budget-conscious Samsung phone user looking for a decent set of buds, there's a whopping 56% off on the Galaxy Buds 2 right now on Amazon. While there are better options out there if you want better ANC, these do have a well-balanced soundstage and a great fit. It's even better at handling calls than its predecessor. So get a set in black while it's going cheap.

(opens in new tab) Creative Zen Hybrid | SG$149 SG$89 at Lazada (opens in new tab) (save SG$60) Creative is known for making some seriously good audio and gaming gear for a fraction of the price than bigger brands. Enter the Hybrid. These cans promise to block 95% of ambient sound and come packing two 40mm full-range drivers, so you know you're getting great sound. And it's all for well under a hundred bucks! Oh, they're not bad looking either.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2021) | SG$379 SG$249 at Shopee SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$130) OK, so the new ones have been announced and, on paper, are a far better set of Apple buds than these AirPods Pro. But you won't get them for a discounted price any time soon. If you don't want to wait, there's really not a lot wrong with these – if you're an Apple fan, they're one of the best buds you can get for your iPhone or iPad. And they're 34% off too.

Vacuums

(opens in new tab) Dyson V11 Absolute+ | SG$1,147 SG$899 at Shopee SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$248) Considering how expensive the Dyson V15 Detect is, we wouldn't hesitate recommending the V11, especially when there's a discount like this (22% off). And, as the Absolute+ model, you're getting pretty much every attachment possible in the box. All that suction power, up to 60 minutes of run time and its free-standing dock also thrown in for just SG$899, this is a steal!

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10 Fluffy | SG$999 SG$799 at Shopee SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$200) If the V11 listed above is a little outside your budget, don't ignore the previous generation model. The V10 is plenty powerful and also gives you up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. This particular model comes with the Fluffy cleaning head that's been designed specifically for hard floors to leave them scratch-free. 20% off is a pretty decent deal.