Best Singapore tech deals this week: cheap gadgets and online sales

There's almost always something good on sale when it comes to tech in Singapore, but finding those sweet bargains can often be a massive chore. Here at TechRadar, we want to make it as easy as possible to catch those deals, so we're now compiling a list of our favourite Singaporean sales and discounts each week on this very page.

You'll find the latest deals right below, but if you don't see anything you like, we'd also suggest scrolling down to check any older bargains that are still running. The deals may not be as fresh, but that doesn't make them any less good!

Let's get onto this week's deals:

New deals added Thursday, May 23, 2019

(Image: © OnePlus) OnePlus 7 Pro (256GB, Mirror Grey) | $1,188.52 (was $2,237 – save $1,048.48) It's only just been officially announced, but the super-specced OnePlus 7 Pro Android handset is already seeing some amazing pre-order discounts, with this 47% off deal from Chinese online-shopping behemoth Banggood the best we've yet found. There's no end date on this pre-order special, so you might want to get in quick. The phones are expected to start shipping from Monday, June 10, 2019.View Deal

Nintendo Switch console| $369.55 (was $389 – save $19.45) It's not a huge discount, but if you want to grab the ever-popular Nintendo Switch for a little less than the recommended price, you can currently score around $20 off from Shopee, and you choose between the Neon Red/Blue or Grey colour options and still get the discount. Note that Shopee lists this one as on backorder, so you'll need to wait until around May 30 for shipping.View Deal

