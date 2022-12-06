Singapore 12.12 sales 2022: early deals and all you need to know ahead of Dec 12

With Black Friday now over, retailers in Singapore are now preparing for the next matching number sales event of the year – 12.12. In 2022, this mid-December sale falls on a Monday, so you’ll be able to kick off that week by picking yourself up a bargain.

If you’re looking to pick up a last minute gift before the holiday season, this might be your last chance to score a good deal. Retailers such as Lazada and Shopee will offer discounts across a range of departments, including tech, homewares, toys and more. You can also expect brands like Adidas and Sephora to have 12.12 sales.

We’ve gathered all the information you need to know ahead of this sale, including the top retailers from Singapore and Malaysia who’ll likely have 12.12 deals. Once the deals start popping up we’ll have them right here, so keep this page bookmarked and check back once December is in full swing to make the most out of this next sales event.

12.12 sales: top retailers for Singapore and Malaysia

While some retailers have yet to launch their 12.12 sales campaign, others have jumped ahead and you can already catch a sneak peak of their sales. We’ve listed the top retailers from both Singapore and Malaysia who we hope to see offer bargains during these sales below.

AliExpress (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Amazon SG (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Geekbuying (opens in new tab) (Singapore & Malaysia)

Canon (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Lazada (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Lazada (opens in new tab) (Malaysia)

HP (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

HP (opens in new tab) (Malaysia)

Shopee (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Shopee (opens in new tab) (Malaysia)

Lenovo (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Lenovo (opens in new tab) (Malaysia)

Microsoft (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Samsung (opens in new tab) (Singapore)

Secret Lab (opens in new tab) (Singapore & Malaysia)

Early deals ahead of Singapore’s 12.12 sales

12.12 sales are yet to kick off, but following Black Friday you can still find a deal across a range of products.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 | SG$139 SG$99 at Robinsons SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$40) Play your music everywhere you go in this compact portable speaker from Ultimate Ears. The Wonderboom 2 will let you bring the party with you thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity and stylish design. It makes a great stocking stuffer as well at less than SG$100 in Robinson’s early 12.12 sales.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50-inch C635 QLED | SG$1,349 SG$949 at Lazada SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$400) Ahead of Lazada’s official 12.12 sales, you can grab this 50-inch QLED TV for under SG$1,000. You’ll be immersed in your favourite shows thanks to the TV’s theatrical Dolby Atmos sound and Quantum Dot technology that creates vibrant colours on the screen. Both the 55-inch (opens in new tab) and 65-inch (opens in new tab) models are also on sale at various discounts as well. • Robinsons has also included the 50-inch model in its early 12.12 sales, though for a little more at SG$999 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV | SG$3,999 SG$2,228 at Lazada SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$1,771) Lazada often offers decent deals on TVs from a range of manufacturers. While this is not an official 12.12 bargain, it is still a nice saving of 44% off one of what we consider one of the best TVs currently available (opens in new tab). If you want to sneak in and grab a 55-inch OLED TV ahead of this next sale, now’s a good time to do so.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs N8 Pro | SG$999 SG$459 at Shopee SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$550) There’s already 54% off the Ecovacs N8 Pro robot vacuum in Shopee’s 12.12 sales. Coming with an auto empty station and the ability to map multiple different floors, you’ll be able to keep your floors shiny and clean with the vacuum that also has the ability to mop hard surfaces. On top of the SG$500 off, for a limited time you can also claim a SG$20 off voucher to pick one up for only SG$439.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX Plus SE true wireless earbuds | SG$279 SG$139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save SG$140) Originally offered up during this year’s Black Friday sales on Amazon, you can still score a total of 50% off the Sennheiser CX Plus SE True Wireless (opens in new tab) earbuds ahead of the 12.12 sales in Singapore. Offering a balanced and confident sound with numerous control options, these earbuds might not have the most effective noise-cancelling capabilities, but at this price they’re worth consideration if you’re in the market for a more price-friendly pair of earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (128GB) | SG$699 SG$514 at Amazon SG (opens in new tab) (save SG$188) Another Black Friday offering from Amazon that has carried on past Cyber Monday, you can grab a Google Pixel 6a for only SG$518 saving you a total of SG$181 leading up to the 12.12 sales. This handset is Google’s budget option to the Pixel 6, but still offers a good array of cameras in a stylish design with 128GB. We saw it drop down to SG$499 during 11.11, so it might be worth waiting until 12.12 to see if this bargain price appears again.

What is 12.12? 12.12 is one of Singapore’s major shopping events in December. Following in the footsteps of 11.11, this day was kicked off by Chinese retailer Alibaba back in 2012, conveniently making the very first one on 12.12.12. In the last ten years this sale has grown throughout South East Asia with a large number of retailers jumping onboard to offer another round of bargains just after Black Friday.

When is 12.12? To figure out when the 12.12 sales start, just take a look at the name. Just like 9.9, 10.10 and 11.11, 12.12 falls on the day that matches the month – in this case, December 12 falls on a Monday in 2022. While sales don’t officially start until 12am on December 12, you can already find a number of retailers, including marketplaces such as Shopee (opens in new tab) already advertising 12.12 deals. You might even be able to find a few bargains drop ahead of the date and some continuing on to December 13.

Top 5 Singapore deals across the last 12 months

(opens in new tab) Secretlab gaming chairs | from SG$584 at Secretlab SG (up to SG$45 off) During last year’s 12.12 sales you could grab a Secretlab gaming chair from as low as SG$584. It’s no secret that we think these chairs are pretty great here at TechRadar, especially the Titan which tops our best gaming chairs list for 2022 (opens in new tab). So fingers crossed we’ll see some more discounts from Secretlab during this next sale.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | SG$2,299 SG$1,839 at Microsoft SG (SG$460 off) With the Surface Laptop 5 (opens in new tab) now out on the market, it’s likely we’ll keep seeing deals on older models from Microsoft. In particular, ahead of the latest laptop’s launch, this Surface Laptop 4 had 20% off during the 9.9 sales, netting you a neat saving of SG$460 off a device with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 (256GB) | SG$1,469 SG$1,344 at Amazon SG (SG$125 off) While 9% off doesn’t sound like much, finding a discount on the latest iPhone from Apple is incredibly rare, especially only a few months after its release. During 11.11 for 2022, Amazon offered SG$125 off the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab), which came with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 256GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | SG$549 SG$399 at Amazon SG (SG$150 off) During Black Friday 2022, Singapore saw a massive discount of SG$150 off the Nintendo Switch OLED. This was the biggest discount we’ve seen on the console, so it would be worth keeping an eye on it during this next sale. We don’t expect it to hit that low price point for 12.12, but there could still be a significant discount on this popular device.