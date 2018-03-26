The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in March 2018

Can you feel the excitement? Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are finally available to buy with the words 'next day delivery' being uttered by every reputable retailer and network out there. If you've been waiting patiently to get the latest, greatest Samsung phone, it's time to reap the reward.

But what are the best Galaxy S9 deals available in the UK? TechRadar is here to help you find the best tariff on your new S9. Our price comparison chart lists Samsung S9 deals from all the top shops including Carphone Warehouse, Three, O2 and Mobiles.co.uk. There's no simpler way to narrow down the ideal plan for you.

You can get the lowdown on the fantastic new flagship phone from Samsung in our whistle-stop review below (or just head to our Samsung Galaxy S9 review here). We'll also tell you all the major outlets where you can buy it from. A quick word of warning though...the Samsung S9 isn't cheap, costing £50 more than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The top 5 best Galaxy S9 deals on contract:

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £200 upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

If you're not too put off by the rather excessive upfront price, this Galaxy S9 deal from EE has got a lot going for it. For a start, there's those delightful monthly bills. £33 is tremendous for a newly released Samsung smartphone. 8GB will be plenty of data for most people and you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network. Plus, Mobiles is throwing in a free wireless charger worth £79.99. Total cost over 24 months is £992 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Vodafone | £89.90 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

This Vodafone tariff has easily wormed its way into our affection, thanks to the relatively low total two year cost for a delightful 16GB of data. Sub-£40 monthly bills are a joy to see on such a new flagship phone where the upfront cost is less than £100 as well. Really great value on the red network, this one. Total cost over 24 months is £1025.90 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S9 | EE | £125 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This 20GB price from the UK's fastest 4G network is very attractive, and is easily the best value S9 deal available right now on EE. 20GB is a delightful data allowance to have for streaming, surfing and downloading. You also get unlimited calls and texts, 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. Tempted? You should be! Total cost over 24 months is £1037 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | O2 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Until Three gets its act together, O2 is leading the way when it comes to big data, with 30 glorious gigabytes of data to stream, surf and download with every month. Now that the upfront cost has been removed entirely and you have the lure of the network's Priority rewards as well, this is a very handy S9 deal indeed. Total cost over 24 months is £1032 Get this phone deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £57pm

Three may not have the pricing fire power of the other networks, but it does have a handy trick up its sleeve to persuade you to grab your new S9 contract with the numerical network. Get a Three S9 deal and it will throw in 12 months of Netflix for free - that's over £70 worth. This tariff gives you an almighty 100GB of data - the kind of volume other networks just can't reach. Total cost over 24 months is £1447 Get this huge data S9 deal directly from Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Incremental upgrade with one hell of a camera

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: QHD+ | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 163g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Incredible camera

Convenient finger scanner

Improvement on the astonishing S8...

...but not by much

Augmented reality not fully realised

So it's finally here, and our general impressions are predictably positive. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is really all about the camera, with most of the unveiling ceremony concentrating on the improvements that have been made to the front and rear snappers. It comes out of the box running off Android's latest Oreo operating system and a new chipset should make your using experience as swift as possible. We only wish it improved on the Galaxy S8 more...

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals by network:

EE, O2, Vodafone or Three? Whether you have a preference or not, below you'll find some of our favourite Galaxy S9 deals available from each major network.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on EE

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £58pm

If you really need more than 20GB of data (make sure that you do - 20GB is looooads), then it will take an extra £20 per month to escalate things up to 60GB on EE. There's nothing to pay at the start though, and you get that warm, fuzzy feeling of buying direct from the network. Total cost over 24 months is £1392 Buy this Samsung S9 deal directly from EE

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £168.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

This Mobile Phones Direct tariff was the king of Samsung S9 deals for a week or so after release. The price just got worse, but it's still worth a gander thanks to the £35 monthly payments and very solid 12GB of data. But check out the below deal, first. Total cost over 24 months is £1008.99 Get this Galaxy S9 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

While it is possible to spend less than a grand over the two years on your S9 deal with Vodafone, we wouldn't recommend it. Monthly payments are a tempting £37, but you only get 1GB of data each month. Better to go for another network or pay a bit more for extra data, we reckon. Total cost over 24 months is £987.99 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Three isn't exactly what we'd call 'cheap' when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if you like the numerical network and have heard good things about the perks you get from its Wuntu app, then this is as affordable as it gets right now. Total cost over 24 months is £1083 Get this S9 deal directly from Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

We just about prefer this deal to the S9 tariff directly above. You'll have to pay an extra fiver a month, but that gets you triple the data. Far more comfortable if you tend to stream Spotify and videos away from the Wi-Fi regularly. Total cost over 24 months is £1203.99 Get this Samsung S9 deal from Affordable Mobiles