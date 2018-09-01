The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals in September 2018

Editor's Pick Today's Best Deal: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Instalments) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Carrier: Verizon Wireless US

The monumental Galaxy Note 9 is now on the shelves and available online for next day delivery from pretty much every retailer - but what are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals you can buy in the UK? You've come to the right place to find out.

The rumour in the industry is that the Note 9 hasn't sold as well as some people had expected. And we're guessing that the proportionately high price tag has something to do with that. But on this page, we've sourced the very most affordable deals around - whether you just want it as cheap as possible, or need something with big data.

So what are you getting for your money? A gargantuan 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an equally giant 4,000mAh battery, a massive 8GB of RAM and starting onboard storage of a large 128GB. Everything about the Samsung Note 9 is big - which includes, unfortunately, the price tag. The handset is available from Samsung for £899.

That's why our guide to the best prices is so invaluable. So check out our comparison chart, which has the best of the currently available Note 9 deals on contract, as well as our handpicked favourites below.

The top 5 best Galaxy Note 9 deals on contract today:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Three | £99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

The Three network is setting the early pace for cheap Note 9 deals - nobody else really gets close to the total two year cost Three can offer. You also get the benefit of its Wuntu rewards app for cheap coffees and dinners. A nice little perk. Just watch that meagre 1GB data allowance though, and go for something below if you know you'll need more. Total cost over 24 months is £1155 Get the cheapest Galaxy Note 9 deal direct from Three

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | O2 | £160 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This immediately jumps out at us as the very best Samsung Note 9 deal you can order today in terms of overall value. It's actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. The upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this good...and big! Total cost over 24 months is £1264 Get the best value Galaxy Note 9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

We know that despite the better value deal above, many of you are going to head straight to this tariff for your Note 9 contract. As you're probably already aware, EE is the UK's fastest 4G network, so ideal if you intend to stream a lot of Netflix and Spotify to your new Note. But do just take another look at that better value O2 deal first, won't you? Total cost over 24 months is £1272 View this Galaxy Note 9 EE deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Vodafone | £33 upfront | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

Don't have £100+ to put down on your new Note 9? Then this is looking like your best alternative. It's really cheap upfront, but of course the monthlies fly northward. At least you don't get shortchanged on data (40GB is looooooooooads), calls and texts. This one's for you Vodafone fans. Total cost over 24 months is £1353 View this Galaxy Note 9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Three | £79 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £67pm

If you honestly, positively, absolutely need unlimited date each month, then Three is your only option when it comes to Galaxy Note 9 deals. The jump in price is quite significant, mind - so do make sure that it's essential to have limitless Netflix, Spotify and downloading access away from the Wi-Fi. Total cost over 24 months is £1687 Get this AYCE Galaxy Note 9 deal direct from Three

Get a free wireless charge with your Note 9

To swing your business its way, the Carphone Warehouse stable of phone retailers is sweetening the Note 9 deal by throwing in a couple of extras if you buy from them. So as well as your shiny new Note 9 and S Pen, there'll be a wireless charger and Samsung DeX hub along for the ride. These are available from the following retailers:

Where else can I get a Galaxy Note 9 contract deal?

All the usual suspects are stocking the Note 9, with retailers and networks getting in on the Note 9 deals action. Including:

Galaxy Note 9 price: how much does it cost SIM-free?

If you were hoping that we were going to sit here and tell you that buying a Note 9 outright is reasonably priced, then we have some disappointing news...

The starting RRP of the 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is £899. So, looking on the bright side, at least that's cheaper than the iPhone X! The 512GB version, however, is not - you're looking at £1,099 for that beasty.

You can buy the Note 9 outright directly from Samsung here

So if you were thinking to grab it and combine with a new SIM only deal to save some cash, there aren't massive savings to be had (unless you don't mind slumming it with 500MB of data). If you go for Three's great value 12GB for £15 SIM, for example, the total price for two years will still creep over the £1,250-mark. So you're in no better financial position than going contract, and yet you'll be immediately £900 in the red.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review in brief

Huge smartphone, big features, massive quality

Screen size: 6.4-inches | Display: 4K Super AMOLED | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 201g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: microSD up to 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Stunning screen

Improved battery size

S Pen enhancements

The cost!

No big steps from the Note 8

The Galaxy Note 9 is pushing the boundaries at just how big and powerful a mobile phone can get before it's priced out of the consumer market. Luckily, last year's iPhone X launch proved an ideal barometer for Samsung.

So that means a bigger screen, better battery, more storage and the S Pen in the box - all for a shade more affordable price than the Apple foe. As you'd expect from a flagship Samsung phone, the display dazzles and the dual 12MP rear camera takes some amazing snaps and fun Super Slow Mo videos.

But we reckon we're probably preaching to the converted a bit here. You'll already know that you want the Note 9, and no amount of specs and superlatives from us is going to persuade further. Now go get it, tiger!

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review