Ring Video Doorbell Pro plunges to lowest price ever

The best video doorbells mean you’ll never miss a delivery or someone visiting your home, but they can be a pricey purchase – so B&H slashing almost 20% of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro reducing it to $129.99 from $169 is a welcome move. The saving Is even better than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro deals in your region.)

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a mains-powered video doorbell that can alert you when someone’s at your door, and let you converse with them even if you’re not at home. It’s currently the only video doorbell that offers colorized night vision, which in our tests made night-time footage easier to decipher.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell Pro deal in the US

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $169.00 $129.99 at B&H

B&H has knocked $30 off the cost of this mains-powered video doorbell. The video doorbell, which records footage at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) making video clear and detailed, has been discounted to a price that’s even lower than we saw on Black Friday - making it a great saving.View Deal

As well as letting you see who’s at your door, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro also has a two-way talk feature so you can converse with your visitor too. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro isn’t the most recent version of Ring’s top-of-the-range video doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 , which went on sale in March 2020 priced at $249.99, records in a higher resolution and offers a ‘head-to-toe’ view so you can see the full length of anyone on the doorstep, just like the Arlo Video Doorbell .

However, as we’ve already mentioned we found the footage from the Ring Video Doorbell was clear enough to pick out small details, so for the majority of homes, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will be high enough resolution.

Fancy the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 instead? Check out the best deals right now

It’s worth noting if you want to review footage recorded by the doorbell after it’s happened, you will need to subscribe to Ring Protect which starts from $3 per month.

