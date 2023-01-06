New PlayStation Plus deal drops the Extra and Premium tiers by up to 40%

A fresh PlayStation Plus deal is now available that takes up to 40% off the cost of a membership to the usually more expensive Extra and Premium tiers. With this discount, you can get a full year of PS Plus Extra for the same price as the more basic Essential membership - giving you access to hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games.

Like last year's best-ever deal, though, it's only available for new or returning subscribers who don't have an existing membership.

Still, if you're eligible, that means you can get 12 months of PlayStation Plus Extra for $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95. That's the lowest price yet for the mid-tier of Sony's gaming subscription service for PS5 and PS4 – and an excellent offer just added to the current PlayStation Store Holiday sale.

With PlayStation Plus Extra you get all of the benefits found in the Essential tier, which includes access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, exclusive deals, and a selection of free PS Plus games each month.

Extra also comes with access to a regularly expanded catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to play on your console. Major releases such as Demon's Souls, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are some of the biggest names on it right now. More recent additions include Judgment, Far Cry 5 and WWE 2K22.

While Extra is the same price as Essential, it's an excellent buy in terms of value for money and usefulness so you should definitely get it for bonuses like that. So, if you're a new PS5 or PS4 owner looking to sign up for Sony's gaming subscription service for the first time (or want to renew after a previous membership has expired) now's the time to buy.

Today's best PlayStation Plus deal

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus: up to 40% off Extra and Premium (opens in new tab)

A 12-month subscription to the mid-tier PlayStation Plus Extra membership is now available for its cheapest price ever - $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95. That's the same price as the standard Essential tier, so it's worth the upgrade if you're a new or returning subscriber. A smaller discount is also available on the Premium tier if you want access to more classic PlayStation games and cloud streaming.

For those considering the upgrade to PlayStation Plus Premium, this tier combines everything in Essential and Extra, as well as access to more PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games for download or streaming. Plus, there are limited-time game trials for blockbuster releases. It's good if you want to relive some iconic titles from gaming's past like Syphon Filter, Ape Escape or the newly-added Ridge Racer 2.

Either way, it's the best PlayStation Plus deal we've seen for these new PS Plus membership tiers. Of course, eligibility is limited. It's also worth noting that the Essential option was cheaper towards the end of last year, so if you don't want all the bonuses from Extra or Premium, a similar deal may return in a few months during the Days of Play sale.

For those currently in the middle of a membership and looking to add more time, you can check out more of today's best PlayStation Plus deals below.

If you've ended up here and are still after one of Sony's latest consoles, you can check our PS5 restock hub for all the news of current availability around Christmas. Do also check out our wider PS5 deals hub, which has offers on games, bundles, accessories and more.