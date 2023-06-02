PlayStation Days of Play sale: get 25% off PS Plus memberships and cheap PS5 games

Sony has launched its massive Days of Play sale for 2023 with big discounts available across PS Plus memberships, PlayStation games for PS5 and PS4, and accessories. You can find deals at various retailers or the official PlayStation Store - and we've gathered up all the best ones right here.

The standout offer of the lot is 25% off all PlayStation Plus membership tiers. This discount is available to new, current and returning subscribers, so you can save whether you're signing up for the first time or extending your existing membership. It even applies to membership upgrades, so you can convert to Extra or Premium for additional perks and pay the sale price. It's one of this year's best PlayStation Plus deals so far.

Elsewhere, there are big savings on many of the best PS5 games. This includes major first-party releases such as God of War Ragnarok and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which you can now pick from $29.99 / £34.98. There are many more digital titles available for even less at the official PlayStation Store.

You can browse through the Days of Play sale for yourself and see all the announcements on the PlayStation Blog. Or, stick with us right here as we bring you all the very best deals available in the sale until it ends on June 12.

Days of Play sale: US deals

PlayStation Plus: 25% off all membership tiers

Now is a great time to sign up for PS Plus - or extend your subscription - as you can get 25% off all membership tiers until June 12. That means 12 months of Essential falls to $44.99, Extra is now $74.99 and Premium is $89.99. The discount also applies to upgrades so you can pay less to convert your remaining time to a higher tier.

God of War Ragnarok: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price yet for Kratos' latest rage-fuelled odyssey through the nine realms with his son at his side. It's a colossal sequel that brilliantly builds upon the first entry with meaty combat, vast lands to explore and some bold narrative choices. As we found in our God of War Ragnarok review, it's one of the best PlayStation exclusives.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price yet for the PlayStation 5 exclusive. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a fantastic showcase for the console's latest tech, with an explosive dimension-hopping adventure full of inventiveness and charm.

Days of Play sale: UK deals

PlayStation Plus: 25% off all membership tiers

Now is a great time to sign up for PS Plus - or extend your subscription - as you can get 25% off all membership tiers until June 12. That means 12 months of Essential falls to £37.49, Extra is now £62.99 and Premium is £74.99. The discount also applies to upgrades so you can pay less to convert your remaining time to a higher tier.

God of War Ragnarok: was £59.99 now $£34.98 at Game

This in-store-only offer at Game drops Kratos' latest rage-fuelled odyssey through the nine realms with his son at his side to its lowest price yet. It's a colossal sequel that brilliantly builds upon the first entry with meaty combat, vast lands to explore and some bold narrative choices. As we found in our God of War Ragnarok review, it's one of the best PlayStation exclusives you can buy.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4): was £59.99 now £23.85 at ShopTo

This is a decent price for the charming PlayStation-exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure. We've seen both the PS5 and PS4 version for slightly under £30 in the past, but this isn't far off that record low.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

A small but welcome discount on the DualSense Charging Station is available at Amazon. This brings the extremely useful PS5 accessory down to its lowest price yet. With it, you can ensure that your controllers are always kept fully charged between sessions without the need of connecting a USB cable every time you need to top up the battery.

A glaring omission right now is a deal on the DualSense controller. That was one of the best offers in last year's Days of Play sale, so it's a surprise that something similar isn't offered this time around. We'll keep an eye out in case one does become available, though. And if there's a cheeky reduction of PSVR 2, though that's unlikely given it's only a few months old.

Of course, we'll let you know if there are any surprises added over the next week. So, check in regularly if you're after some cheap PS5 games, discounted accessories or a range of other PS5 deals in the Days of Play sale.