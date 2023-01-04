Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4

A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Browse the full PlayStation Store Holiday sale (opens in new tab)

This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added hundreds of new games to those already reduced. As there are such a monumental number of titles to choose from, though, we haven't listed them all here, but you can find a few highlights below.

Elden Ring : was $59.99 / £49.99 now $41.99 / £34.99

: was $59.99 / £49.99 now $41.99 / £34.99 Horizon Forbidden West : was $69.99 / £69.99 now $39.89 / £43.39

: was $69.99 / £69.99 now $39.89 / £43.39 The Last of Us Part 2: was $39.99 / £34.99 now $9.99 / £8.74

was $39.99 / £34.99 now $9.99 / £8.74 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice : was $59.99 / £59.99 now $29.99 / £29.99

: was $59.99 / £59.99 now $29.99 / £29.99 Death Stranding: Director's Cut : was $49.99 / £44.99 now $19.99 / £17.99

: was $49.99 / £44.99 now $19.99 / £17.99 Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition : was $59.99 / £44.99 now $29.99 / £24.99

: was $59.99 / £44.99 now $29.99 / £24.99 Norco : was $14.49 / £11.99 now $11.59 / £9.59

: was $14.49 / £11.99 now $11.59 / £9.59 Darkest Dungeon : was $24.99 / £17.99 now $2.49 / £1.79

: was $24.99 / £17.99 now $2.49 / £1.79 Psychonauts 2 : was $59.99 / £49.99 now $20.39 / £16.99

: was $59.99 / £49.99 now $20.39 / £16.99 The Forgotten City: was $29.99 / £29.99 now $19.49 / £16.24

PlayStation Store Holiday sale - up to 75% off

A huge selection of 5000 games on PS5 and PS4 are now on sale at the PlayStation Store to kick off the new year. Some titles are reduced by as much as 75%, with savings available on everything from major AAA releases like Elden Ring and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to indie hits.

Multi-game-of-the-year-award-winner Elden Ring is easily the biggest game in the sale. It's now down to $41.99 / £34.99 (was $59.99 / £49.99) for a copy on both PS5 and PS4. You can also choose to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition which comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack for an additional $10 / £10.

For those who need a break from the big blockbusters, there are some standout savings on indie gems and smaller releases, too. Ones to check out here include fourth-wall-breaking meta-adventure The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe for $16.74 / £12.05, card-based horror puzzler Inscrpytion for $13.99 / £11.19 and gothic point-and-click adventure Norco for $14.49 / £11.99.

Be sure to head to the PlayStation Store and browse for yourself to get a full idea of what's available. There's bound to be at least a couple from your wishlist or a few tempting bargains to snap up.

And there are additional savings also available on certain games for PS Plus members, so make sure you sign in before making any purchases in case you can save even more money. Not a member yet? Check out our PlayStation Plus deals hub for all of the best prices right now for a subscription.

