The best Memorial Day TV sales and deals 2022: Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

The Memorial Day TV sales event is well underway, and we've seen some fantastic deals so far with record-low prices on a wide range of displays from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Our deals experts have been sifting through all the offers to bring you the best 2022 Memorial Day TV sales and today's hottest deals.



This year's Memorial Day sales event hasn't disappointed when it comes to TV deals - we've spotted some incredible bargains that include everything from budget sets starting at just $99 to premium OLEDS from brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio. A couple of our favorite Memorial Day TV deals include all-new Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $499.99, this Samsung 55-inch 4K Cyrstal marked down to a stunningly-low price of $399.99, LG's gorgeous C1 OLED display on sale for $1,549 - a new record-low.



See more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales and deals below, categorized by size, to help narrow down your decision. Keep in mind that most of today's offers end tonight at Midnight, so if you see a price you like, we recommend grabbing it now before it's too late.

Today's best Memorial TV sales

Memorial Day TV sales: today's best deal

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,549.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than Amazon's current deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Memorial Day TV sales: today's best deals

60-85 inch Memorial Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - You can get this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 at Amazon. An incredible value, the feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – One of our favorite big-screen Memorial Day TV deals is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99 - $50 less than last week's price. An incredible value for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

75-inch: $1,299.99 $678 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $529.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD is one of the company's entry-level displays, and it's on sale for $529.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day TV sale. The 65-inch display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a 75-inch display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, look no further than this Insignia 4K TV on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking for a premium display in today's Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has Sony's A80J Bravia OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV: was $999, now $1699 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - Samsung's Memorial Day sale gets you this big-screen TV with the stunning colors and rich HDR of QLED, plus Samsung's best 4K image processing from 2021, all for under $1,000. The Q80A features a direct backlight with local dimming for bright images that overcome reflections, but still with convincing dark tones. It even has HDMI 2.1 support for next-gen gaming. This is a perfect balance of price, size and image quality.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sale has this TCL 75-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $899.99 - a fantastic price for a big-screen QLED display. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $310 - This 4K smart TV from LG is a more premium option if you do not want to go all out for an OLED display. The 75-inch LG TV packs the powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $903 - One of today's most popular Memorial Day TV deals is the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,596.99 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a massive $900 discount.

50-59 inch Memorial Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $338 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - While Hisense is a budget brand, this is still a fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV in Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The Hisense TV packs smart capabilities with the Roku experience, so you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - One of our favorite cheap TV deals at Amazon's Memorial Day TV sales is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia down to a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another great budget option at the Walmart Memorial Day sale is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio on sale for just $298. An incredible value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,096 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $403 - The LG C1 was one of the best TVs of last year because it delivers beautiful images, future-proofed HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all ports, and is a great smart TV platform. And with all these price drops, it remains one of the best TVs you can get - it punches well above its weight for the price. This deal at Amazon is about as cheap as the 55-inch model has ever been, so don't miss out!

(opens in new tab) LG 50-inch UP7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $459.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - If you're looking for a mid-size premium TV, this LG 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $329.99 at Best Buy. The 50-inch set packs an excellent 4K processor for top-notch upscaling, LG’s fantastic WebOS smart platform, and a handy Game Optimizer mode to reduce input delays should you want to hook up your favorite console.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $369.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - Amazon's Memorial Day TV deals include this 55-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes HDR 10 and the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Samsung's Memorial Day TV sale also has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $399.99 - $10 less than last week's price. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,199.99 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $201.99 - If you're looking for a mid-size OLED TV deal in today's Memorial Day TV sales, you can get this Vizio 55-inch OLED display on sale for just $998 at Amazon. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - Best Buy has the top-rated LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022 (opens in new tab).

24-49 inch Memorial Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Today's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. This is a fantastic price if you're looking to pick up a budget set, and while it lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS so you can seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32-inch 3-Series Full HD Roku TV: $229 $118 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - This 32-inch HD TV from TCL is on sale for just $118 at Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sale. This budget set includes smart capabilities with the Roku experience built right in so you can easily stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

(opens in new tab) Sony 43-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 price cut on this stunning Sony 43-inch 4K smart TV, bringing the price down to $499.99. Sony's X80J series set delivers a brilliant picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor and has the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control

(opens in new tab) LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1199, now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Get a future-proofed OLED TV for under $1000! The LG C1 features high-end image processing, a great smart TV platform packed with streaming options, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it the best TV for gaming on the planet for this price. Its OLED screen looks incredible whatever you watch.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch QN90A Neo QLED TV: was $997, now $797 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - In Amazon's Memorial Day TV sales, you can get Samsung's best-looking 4K TV from 2021 for a great price. The QN90A features a cutting-edge Mini-LED screen, squeezed into a 43-inch size that's ideal for bedrooms, offices or small apartments. Most small TVs don't get the same high-quality picture as the best bigger TVs, but this one does. If you love movies but need a smaller TV, there's nothing better for the price.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best OLED TV deals.



You can also see more offers with our guide to the best Memorial Day appliance sales and upcoming offers at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.