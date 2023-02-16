Looking for a cheap phone? The Google Pixel 7 is just $299 at Mint Mobile

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just dropped one of the best Google Pixel 7 deals we've seen since this excellent Android flagship was released back in October of last year.

Right now, new customers can pick up this device for just $299 (opens in new tab) if they buy it with a 6-month plan - an excellent saving of $300 overall. This week's Mint Mobile deals also include 6-months of service for free, which means you'll not only get yourself a cheap Android flagship but get a nice little saving on some of the best prepaid plans on the market right now.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $299 at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.3-inch (OLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP front You can save a huge $200 off the upfront price of a Google Pixel 7 at Mint Mobile today - an amazing deal and the lowest price yet for this excellent flagship device. Note that you'll have to pair up your device with a Mint plan to be eligible for this discount - the cheapest of which is the 4GB 6-month plan. This deal is also eligible for new customers only right now (number port-in required). Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy:

Top-notch camera and features

Powerful Tensor 2 chip

Exceptional value

Reasons to avoid:

90Hz display

The Google Pixel 7 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful Android flagship on a relatively modest budget. Even without this $200 discount at Mint Mobile, it's well under the price of the latest Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14 while arguably managing to pack in a host of comparable features.

For example, the Google Pixel 7 has one of the best cameras on the market right now - assisted by a host of computational wizardry and industry-leading features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. The Tensor 2 chip is also great for the price, lending plenty of power for most everyday tasks. Wrap these up in an eye-catching and well-thought-out design, and you've got a really nice flagship device.

That said, the Google Pixel 7 isn't perfect. The Tensor 2, while plenty powerful for most users, lags behind the latest chips in Samsung and Apple devices when it comes to outright performance. The 90Hz display on the Pixel 7 is also fairly dated when compared to the competition - with 120Hz refresh rates now becoming commonplace on even modestly priced devices. Generally speaking, though, if you can look past these minor quibbles, the Pixel 7 is a great choice.

The above Pixel 7 deal from Mint Mobile is one of the best we've seen so far, and the device that you'll get from the carrier (even though you have to buy a plan) is technically unlocked. If you're interested in seeing what's available on other devices, we've also rounded up a few of this week's best cell phone deals just below.

More great cell phone deals this week

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: free memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with a trade, and $150 store credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front There's a new range of Samsung Galaxy flagships in town with this week's cell phone deals and Samsung itself is our top pick for those looking to snag one. This retailer is offering an exclusive $50 store credit for TechRadar readers alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, a free memory upgrade, and a $100 store credit gift card. For the first time ever too, the official Samsung store is allowing customers to buy carrier devices directly via its own store pages which means you can easily pick up for T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: BOGO, or up to $1,00 off with trade, plus free Apple Watch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 6.1-inch (OLED)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front Verizon's recently switched up its cell phone deals on the latest iPhone 14 series to offer the choice between the usual trade-in rebate or a buy-one-get-one-free multi-line saving. Both are extremely decent, depending on your requirements, and they're both available with a free Apple Watch SE as a bonus. As always, however, both will need to be taken in conjunction with an unlimited data plan to be eligible. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab). Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

