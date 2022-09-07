Jiminy Cricket! Get Disney Plus for just $1.99

Disney Plus has once again granted another wish upon a star with the return of its excellent $1.99 deal to celebrate Disney Plus Day.

Falling slightly earlier than its usual slot on the streaming service's anniversary, this year it's taking place tomorrow (September 8), with new and returning customers able to make the most of the hugely discounted Disney Plus price.

Going live around the world tonight simultaneously at 9pm PT, new and eligible returning customers will be able to sign up and pay just $1.99/£1.99 for their first month (opens in new tab).

This allows subscribers to join the streaming service and enjoy tons of new content as it arrives on the platform. Titles include the live action remake of the 1940 classic Pinocchio and the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Those, alongside 'the making of' style documentaries of the latest Marvel hit as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Discover more details below on the Disney Plus Day deal and what to expect from the event itself.

Limited time only Disney Plus deal in full:

Kicking off Disney's D23 Expo - the huge annual fan event - Disney Plus Day has come early with the same incredible discount we saw last year. New and eligible returning customers can sign up and get their first month for just $1.99/£1.99 coinciding with the arrival of tons of new titles. Live from 9pm PT on September 7, the deal expires September 19 11.59pm PT.

Keep in mind the $1.99 rate is only applicable for your first month. Thereafter, your Disney Plus membership will auto-renew at the current monthly rate in your region e.g. $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99/CA$11.99 a month.

What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

Leading the charge for Disney Plus Day's magical line-up is the long-anticipated live action remake of the 1940 Animated Classic, Pinocchio. With a star studded cast, relative newcomer to Hollywood Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars as the puppet-turned-real-boy, while Tom Hanks is his creator, Geppetto. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the wisecracking Jiminy Cricket, while Cynthia Erivo shines as the Blue Fairy.

Disney Plus Day will also see the latest instalment from the MCU finally land exclusively on the streaming service after its theatrical run in movie theaters around the globe. Alongside Thor: Love and Thunder's arrival will be a special Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder documentary, as well as the aforementioned Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return behind the scenes.

Younger audiences can also enjoy a new TV show from Pixar as Lightning McQueen and Mater go on a road trip in Cars series Cars on the Road. Episode 4 of She-Hulk will also land on the day, as well as a new The Simpsons short and docu-series Growing Up, produced in part by Brie Larson.

What is the Disney Plus deal rate where you are?

