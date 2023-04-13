Hurry - Samsung's 55-inch OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low at Walmart

We're hunting for today's best TV deals, and we've just spotted Samsung's highly-rated OLED TV down to a new record-low price. Walmart has this 55-inch model now on sale for $1,371.77 (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99), thanks to today's massive $828 discount.



The S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung, and in our Samsung S95B review, we praised it for its ground-breaking picture quality that utilizes the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels coupled with the brightness of QLED technology. The 65-inch display also packs Dolby Atmos for a cinematic-like sound experience, an impressive Tizen operating system, and an extraordinary paper-thin design.



Today's deal from Walmart is not only the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display, but this offer also beats the sale price from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung. It's one of our best-rated OLED TVs and one of the best-value OLED displays you can buy right now.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199.99 now $1,371.77 at Walmart

The Samsung S95B is ranked as one of our best OLED TVs, and Walmart has just dropped this 55-inch model to $1,371.77 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This display gets high marks in our Samsung S95B review thanks to the vivid color accuracy, Samsung's updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design.

There are more fantastic OLED TV deals happening today, and we've listed the best offers below, including our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for a record-low price of $1,543 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99).

If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, you can get LG's 55-inch B2 TV marked down to $996.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,599.99) and Sony's mid-range A80K OLED on sale for $1,798 (opens in new tab) (was $2,299).

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,543 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale and down to a new record-low price of $1,543. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

LG B2 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,599.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

This 55-inch LG B2 OLED display is down to $996.99 at Amazon - $100 less than last week's price and just $50 more than the record low. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced.

Sony A80K series 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,299 now $1,798 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,798. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and, well - everything.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



